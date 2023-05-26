NCLAT to hear Zee Entertainment's plea challenging NCLT order today



On Thursday, a two-judge bench NCLAT bench directed the counsel appearing for ZEEL to remove defects in the petition and directed them to list the matter for the next day for hearing. The appellate tribunal was hearing the appeal filed by ZEEL against the order passed by the Mumbai bench of the NCLT on May 11, 2023. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will hear Zee Entertainment's petition against the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order, directing NSE and BSE to reconsider their approval of its merger with Culver Max Entertainment (earlier known as Sony Pictures Networks India).



The said order was challenged by ZEEL before the appellate tribunal, contending that it was not granted an adequate opportunity by the NCLT to present its side and it didn't follow the principles of natural justice. The tribunal had directed Indian bourses to reconsider their prior approvals for the merger of ZEEL and Culver Max Entertainment. It had also asked the bourses to reassess the non-compete fee under the clause of the merger.



As per the scheme of the arrangement, Sony will indirectly hold 50.86 per cent of the combined company. The founder of Zee will own around 4 per cent rest will be with the other shareholders of ZEEL. Moreover, it also contended that the NCLT doesn't have jurisdiction over non-compete issues.



Earlier this month, Japanese conglomerate Sony Group Corporation chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) Kenichiro Yoshida said he expects the merger to be complete within the first half of this fiscal. Moreover, Sony Group will also pay a non-compete fee of Rs 1,100 crore to the Essel Group promoters.



The combined entity will own over 70 TV channels, two video streaming services (ZEE5 and Sony LIV) and two film studios (Zee Studios and Sony Pictures Films India), making it the largest entertainment network in India. In September 2021, Sony Pictures Networks India and ZEEL entered a non-binding term sheet to bring together their linear networks, digital assets, production operations and programme libraries.