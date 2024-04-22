NCLT admits personal insolvency plea against Zee's Subhash Chandra

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Delhi on Monday admitted Indiabulls Housing Finance's (IBHF) personal insolvency plea against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) chairman emeritus Subhash Chandra over guarantees given to a company called Vivek Infracon.

With this, IDBI Trusteeship and Axis Bank appeal against Chandra being admitted to personal insolvency has been rejected.

IBHF had earlier told the tribunal that Subhash Chandra had claimed that a settlement had been reached in the dispute, but it had not materialised even after months. So they were constrained to revive the personal insolvency plea.

This means that no litigation can be initiated against Chandra nor can he alienate or sell any of his assets as moratorium will apply.

IBHF had moved a petition to initiate personal insolvency against Subash Chandra in 2022 after a loan of Rs 170 crore it had given to Vivek Infracon had turned into non-performing assets.

Chandra had argued that the NCLT cannot rule on an individual's insolvency.

The tribunal had in May 2022 said it had powers to rule on Chandra's isolvency and appointed a resolution professional to consider Indiabulls' application.

However, since the provisions relating to personal guarantee under IBC were challenged in the Supreme Court, the matter was not taken up. The Supreme Court in November 2023 upheld the validity of these provisions making way for companies to revive cases against personal guarantors.

A personal guarantor is a person who gives a written assurance to a lender that a company will repay the loan/ credit facility it has obtained. In case the company does not repay the loan/credit facility, the guarantor's personal assets can be attached by the lender.

Apart from the moratorium which will be placed on legal proceedings against Chandra, there is an immediate stay on his ability to deal with his assets or beneficial interest therein. "This would mean that he is also restrained from dealing with his shares in the Zee group, including creation of pledge of such shares. Additionally, even outstanding sale obligations under contracts executed by Mr. Subhash Chandra would now be stalled due to the moratorium," said Durgesh KhanapurkarKhanapurkar, Partner, Desai & Diwanji.

Ultimately, since the Zee group is a promoter driven entity, the NCLT decision is likely to impair the group’s ability to raise further debt, he added.

The NCLT order will is likely to have a catalytic effect as all creditors of Mr. Chandra will be required to submit their claims with the Resolution Professional. "Insofar as Indiabulls is concerned, given that the overall debt of Mr. Chandra is not publicly known, we are unable to gauge the extent to which Indiabulls will ultimately control/lead the repayment plan," Khanapurkar said.