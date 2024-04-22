Home / Companies / News / Paytm Payments Bank board is independent, says CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm Payments Bank board is independent, says CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm Payments Bank's parent is One 97 Communications, popularly known as Paytm for its digital payments app. One97 owns 49% in the payments bank, while Sharma holds the remaining 51%

Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 6:12 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The board of India's Paytm Payments Bank is independent and capable of addressing regulatory concerns, the chief executive officer of digital payments firm Paytm, formally known as One97 Communications Ltd, (OCL) said on Monday.
 
"I, personally or anyone from OCL, have no connection with the payments bank," Vijay Shekhar Sharma said at a webinar.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"There is an independent board taking care of everything and we have full faith in their capability." The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in late January had ordered Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting new deposits in its accounts or digital wallets from March, citing supervisory concerns and persistent non-compliance with rules.
 
Paytm Payments Bank's parent is One 97 Communications, popularly known as Paytm for its digital payments app.
One97 owns 49% in the payments bank, while Sharma holds the remaining 51%.
 
In February, following the RBI's order, Sharma stepped down as non-executive chairman and board member of Paytm Payments Bank.

Also Read

Facing problems in closing your Paytm FASTag account? Here's how to do it

Shinjini Kumar resigned from PPBL board, attended 2 meets as special guest

Paytm gets 5 handles to continue UPI transactions, existing one to continue

Paytm's CEO says there would be no layoffs, working with RBI: Report

Paytm Payments Bank and RBI ban: What went wrong and the story so far

Raising capital would be a top priority for Dhanlaxmi Bank's new CEO

Paytm unveils Made-in-India soundboxes for UPI, credit card on UPI payments

Gajanan S Kale takes over as CEO of Tata Power Delhi Distribution

AdaniConneX in talks with banks to raise $900-950 mn in offshore loan

India averts travel chaos as plane technicians call off Tuesday strike

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :PaytmPaytm Payments BankVijay Shekhar SharmaPaytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story