NCLT extends deadline for Go First's insolvency for another 60 days

The National Company Law Tribunal on Tuesday extended the deadline for another 60 days to complete the resolution process of grounded airline Go First.

A two-member bench of the Delhi-based NCLT admitted the plea filed by the resolution professional (RP) of Go First seeking an extension of the timeline to complete the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).

Diwakar Maheshwari, appearing for RP, argued that so far three parties have submitted their expression of interest for Go First and deposited the earnest money.

These firms are expected to submit resolution plans for Go First which has been undergoing CIRP since May 10, 2023.

This is the second such extension granted by the NCLT. The tribunal had on November 23 last year granted an extension of 90 days, which ended on February 4.

The three firms, including budget carrier Spicejet, Sharjah-based Sky One, and African continent-focused firm Safrik Investments, have shown interest in buying Go First.

The Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) mandates completion of CIRP within 330 days, which includes the time taken during litigations.

As per Section 12(1) of the Code, CIRP should be completed within 180 days.

However, the maximum time within which CIRP must be mandatorily completed, including any extension or litigation period, is 330 days, failing which the corporate debtor is sent for liquidation.

On May 10, NCLT admitted the plea of Go First to initiate voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

Go First stopped flying on May 3.