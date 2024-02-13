Home / Companies / News / Infrastructure major L&T bags 'significant' orders in Middle East

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 12:14 PM IST
Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said that its hydrocarbon division has bagged "significant orders" from a client in the Middle East.

The company did not disclose the order value. However, according to its classification, significant orders value in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

"The Hydrocarbon vertical, L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH) of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has secured an onshore order and an offshore order from a prestigious client in the Middle East," the infrastructure major said in a stock exchange filing.

The scope of work for the onshore order comprises engineering, procurement and construction of an enclosed ground-flare system and demolition of existing facilities, reducing flame and smoke visibility to the nearby ongoing large-scale residential developments.

The offshore order involves mainly brownfield work including upgradation of shutdown systems in existing offshore platforms.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 23 billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

