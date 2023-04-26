NCPCR asks Bournvita manufacturer to remove 'misleadings ads', sends notice



The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took cognizance after receiving a complaint against the Indian arm of USA’s Mondelez about the alleged high percentage of sugar in Bournvita. The state commission for children’s rights has asked the company that makes Bournvita drink to remove "misleading advertisements, packaging and labels" and give it a report within seven days.



The product’s labelling and packaging fails to acknowledge the correct information regarding the contents used in the Bournvita health drink, it added. “The commission in this regard observes that the product manufactured by your company is misleading the customers through its product packaging and advertisements. The commission observes that your product’s labelling, packaging, display and advertisement claims are misleading for the general public,” said NCPCR.



Mondelez said it has no comment on the issue. After the Himatsingka controversy, Mondelez had said its product is scientifically crafted by a team of nutritionists and food scientists. NCPCR sent the notice weeks after influencer Revant Himatsingka, in a viral video, claimed that advertisements about Bournvita misrepresented the product's nutritional value. He deleted the video after getting a legal notice from the company.