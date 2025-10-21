Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025 LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher amid upbeat cues; Asia markets rise
Muhurat Trading 2025 LIVE Updates: The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a positive start in Muhurat session amid positive global cues.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Today | Muhurat Trading 2025 LIVE updates, Tuesday, October 21, 2025: The Indian stock markets will conduct a special Muhurat trading session today, in celebration of Diwali. This annual tradition, seen as an auspicious event, signifies the commencement of the new Hindu calendar year Vikram Samvat 2082.
Muhurat trading is a symbolic, hour-long session hosted by stock in India. For Samvat 2082, the BSE, NSE, MCX, and NCDEX will all participate in this customary ritual. This year, the Muhurat trading session is scheduled for October 21, running from 01:45 PM to 02:45 PM.
The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a positive start in Muhurat session amid positive global cues. ALSO READ | Muhurat Trading 2025: What should be your trading strategy today?
Asian markets advanced on Tuesday, following overnight gains on Wall Street. Japanese indices hit record highs after Sanae Takaichi won the lower house vote to become Japan’s first female prime minister.
Last checked, Nikkei was 0.24 per cent up, Hang Seng index rose 1.33 per cent, while Kospi rose 0.3 per cent.
Wall Street settled higher on Monday, driven by a rally in Apple shares and growing hopes of a resolution to the ongoing US government shutdown. Investors are awaiting major earnings announcements and inflation data. Overnight, the S&P 500 rose 1.07 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite settled 1.37 per cent higher, and the Dow Jones fell 1.12 per cent.
1:30 PM
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: RBI sold $7.6 bn in August amid rupee pressure; Reer falls to 97.6
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: The central bank did not purchase dollars for the second consecutive month amid pressure on the rupee. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold $7.6 billion in August, compared with $2.5 billion in July.
During the current financial year (2025-26), the RBI was a net buyer of the greenback only in May, remaining a net seller in the other four months — April, June, July, and August. READ MORE
1:29 PM
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: India resilient but not immune to global headwinds, says RBI report
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: The Indian economy is not immune to global headwinds even if it has shown resilience so far, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monthly report, “State of the Economy”, released on Monday. The report observed that net foreign direct investment (FDI) had turned negative in August due to moderation in inflows and increase in repatriation. READ MORE
1:28 PM
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Rupee dips 4.36% in Samvat 2081 as trade tensions weigh, bonds gain
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: The rupee remained under pressure during Samvat 2081, depreciating by 4.36 per cent against the dollar in the period. The depreciation was mainly driven by a rise in global trade tension.
The onset and escalation of US reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods, raising effective duties up to 50 per cent in some sectors, weakened investor sentiment towards Indian markets.
These tariff hikes, aimed at countries, including China and others in Asia, disrupted global trade flows. READ MORE
1:28 PM
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Motilal Oswal Diwali Muhurat Picks
1:25 PM
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Can Nifty hit 30,000 in Samvat 2082? Check targets here
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: The Indian equity benchmark indices are set to end Samvat 2081 with modest gains. The NSE benchmark Nifty 50 index and the BSE benchmark Sensex were holding gains up to 6.2 per cent and 5.7 per cent on penultimate trading day of the Samvat 2081.
Meanwhile, the broader indices displayed a mixed trend, with the Nifty MidCap 150 up 4.3 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap 250 down 3.8 per cent as of date. Among sectors, the Bank Nifty stood tall, quoting at record high levels, with a solid 12.1 per cent gain. READ MORE
1:25 PM
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Gold to trade between ₹1,25,000 and ₹1,30,000
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: "Gold traded positive with gains of ₹700, closing around ₹1,27,750, supported by firm COMEX levels near $4,225. Festive demand in India continues to lend strength to prices, though post-festive profit booking may emerge as traders lock in gains. The focus this week will remain on the US CPI and Core CPI data, which could guide market expectations on the Fed’s next rate action. The prolonged US government shutdown has also kept a premium built into gold prices, sustaining its safe-haven appeal. The trading range is expected between ₹1,25,000 and ₹1,30,000."
View by: Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities
1:24 PM
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Gold and silver outshine equities as Samvat 2081 draws to a close
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Gold and silver extended their red-hot streak during Samvat 2081, even as equity-market returns moderated. This was in contrast with the previous Samvat, when almost all asset classes delivered stellar returns.
Gold and silver jumped more than 60 per cent and 68 per cent, respectively, after rising over 30 per cent in Samvat 2080. The yellow metal sprinted from ₹79,238 per 10 gram to ₹1.27 lakh during Samvat 2081, while silver jumped from ₹96,670 to ₹1.63 lakh per kg, outrunning every major asset class. READ MORE
1:22 PM
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Trump warns of 155% tariffs on China if trade deal not finalised by Nov 1
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) issued a stern warning to China, saying he could impose tariffs of up to 155 per cent on Chinese goods from November 1 if the two countries fail to reach a trade agreement.
Speaking at the White House during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Trump said Beijing had been “very respectful” and was already paying “tremendous amounts of money” under existing tariffs. READ MORE
1:21 PM
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Nifty extends winning streak; Bulls eye 26K during Muhurat trading
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: The Nifty index extended its winning streak, marking its fourth consecutive positive close ahead of the Muhurat trading session. The index continues to exhibit resilient strength and steady bullish momentum, persistently holding above its previous resistance levels. It has consistently respected its prior session lows while forming a series of higher lows, reaffirming a well-established bullish structure. On Monday, the Nifty advanced 133.30 points to settle at 25,843.15, maintaining levels above its breakout neckline with strong follow-through buying interest.
From a technical perspective, while the index appears overstretched and showing early signs of momentum fatigue, a healthy consolidation or mild correction cannot be ruled out. Nevertheless, the Nifty’s sustained move above its breakout neckline has converted previous resistance into a strong support base. Every minor dip continues to attract fresh accumulation from buyers, reaffirming the underlying bullish bias. The 25,750–25,650 zone remains a key “buy-on-dips” region, supported by multiple technical confluences, including the breakout neckline and major swing lows.
On the upside, the index could encounter intermittent resistance near 25,900–26,000, an area coinciding with prior supply zones. However, given the persistent pattern of higher highs and higher lows, the likelihood of a decisive breakout above this resistance band remains elevated.
As long as the index sustains above the 25,600 mark, the medium-term outlook stays firmly positive, underpinned by the continued formation of higher tops and bottoms. Momentum indicators echo this optimism—RSI (14) remains above 70, signalling robust strength and sustained upside momentum. Hence, 25,700–25,600 serves as a critical support cluster, while immediate resistance is identified at 25,900–26,000.
Views by: Dhupesh Dhameja, derivatives research analyst, SAMCO Securities
1:20 PM
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Views on Gold
Gold traded positive with gains of ₹700, closing around ₹1,27,750, supported by firm COMEX levels near $4,225. Festive demand in India continues to lend strength to prices, though post-festive profit booking may emerge as traders lock in gains. The focus this week will remain on the US CPI and Core CPI data, which could guide market expectations on the Fed’s next rate action. The prolonged US government shutdown has also kept a premium built into gold prices, sustaining its safe-haven appeal. The trading range is expected between ₹1,25,000 and ₹1,30,000.
View by: Jateen Trivedi, vice president, research analyst, commodity and currency, LKP Securities
1:17 PM
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Muhurat day trading strategy by market expert
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: A favorable alignment of global and domestic cues is fueling optimism ahead of the Diwali Muhurat trading session. Global markets ended higher overnight as easing US–China trade tensions and rising expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut lifted sentiment across major regions. Back home, better-than-expected corporate earnings, improving macroeconomic indicators, steady domestic inflows, and moderating crude prices are expected to keep overall sentiment constructive.
Nifty and Bank Nifty Technical Outlook
The Nifty 50 closed at 25,843, now just 1.5 per cent below its lifetime high near 26,300. The index has managed to hold firm above 25,950, reinforcing its bullish structure with the next resistance zone seen at 26,000–26,300. As long as the Nifty sustains above 25,750, momentum is expected to remain firmly positive. Immediate support is placed at 25,600, followed by 25,500. While the previous session witnessed mild profit booking at higher levels, it appears to be a healthy consolidation phase rather than a trend reversal, with the broader setup still pointing toward a breakout attempt around 26,000–26,200.
Option data for the October 28, 2025 expiry indicates a balanced yet constructive undertone, with total Call OI at 10.82 crore versus Put OI at 11.19 crore (PCR at 1.03). Fresh additions show a bullish tilt, as Calls added 3.78 crore against 3.42 crore in Puts. Strong Put bases at 25,500–25,600 (around 1 crore each) suggest firm downside support, while Call build-ups at 26,000–26,200 (0.8–0.9 crore) define the near-term resistance zone.
The Bank Nifty has also maintained its leadership role, closing above 58,000 and retaining a strong bullish bias. The inverted upper-shadow pattern seen on the daily candle signifies profit booking after a strong run, yet the structure remains positive. A move above 58,250 could trigger a fresh breakout toward 58,500–59,000, while supports are placed at 57,850 and 57,550. Robust liquidity, healthy Q2 earnings, and rising credit growth continue to fuel institutional confidence in the sector.
View by: Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money
View by: Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money
1:17 PM
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Samvat 2082: Axis Securities, Geojit, PL Capital reveal top Muhurat picks
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Despite global headwinds and subdued returns in Samvat 2081, analysts expect the coming year to offer selective opportunities across banking, consumption, infrastructure, and technology themes. Axis Securities’ Diwali Muhurat picks for the year reflect these themes, featuring Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, JSW Energy, Coforge, DOMS Industries, Chalet Hotels, Rainbow Children’s Medicare, Minda Corporation, and KEC International. READ MORE
1:15 PM
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Samvat 2082 top stock picks; Bajaj Fin, Swiggy, 8 others can gain up to 44%
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Going ahead, in Samvat 2082 - these 10 stocks, including the likes of Bajaj Finance, M&M Finance, Swiggy, Blue Sta can potentially gain up to 44 per cent, suggest technical charts. Bajaj Finance stock has been trading along the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the monthly scale since the start of the calendar year 2025. READ MORE
1:12 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global companies hit by $35 bn in US tariffs, but outlook stabilizing
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global companies have flagged more than $35 billion in costs from U.S. tariffs heading into third-quarter earnings, but many are lowering their initial forecasts as new trade deals reduce exposure to President Donald Trump's levies.
Trump's trade war has hiked U.S. tariffs to their highest levels since the 1930s, and the president has regularly threatened more duties, but overall, the fog that paralyzed many businesses is clearing, allowing executives to forecast costs and make plans - including some price hikes. READ MORE
1:11 PM
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Gold and silver outshine equities as Samvat 2081 draws to a close
Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Gold and silver extended their red-hot streak during Samvat 2081, even as equity-market returns moderated. This was in contrast with the previous Samvat, when almost all asset classes delivered stellar returns. Gold and silver jumped more than 60 per cent and 68 per cent, respectively, after rising over 30 per cent in Samvat 2080. READ MORE
First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 12:58 PM IST