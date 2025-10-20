Monday, October 20, 2025 | 07:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Adani Ports, Radico Khaitan among top stock picks for today; check targets

Adani Ports, Radico Khaitan among top stock picks for today; check targets

Stocks to buy today: Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst at Angel One has recommended buying the shares of Adani Ports, Radico Khaitan, and Tata Consumer Products today. Check key reasons here

stocks to buy today

Rajesh Bhosale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock Recommendations:

NSE Scrip – ADANIPORTS

View -   Bullish

Last Close –  ₹1,479

On the weekly chart, the stock has confirmed a classic Inverse Head and Shoulders breakout, marking its second-highest weekly close with strong volumes and a bullish candle. Moreover, the RSI across all time frames has closed above 70, signaling robust momentum in this counter. Following a year-long consolidation phase, the stock now appears poised for significant outperformance in the coming weeks.
 
Hence, we recommend to Buy ADANIPORTS around ₹1,479 - ₹1,470  | SL: ₹1,430 | TGT: ₹1,580
 

NSE Scrip – RADICO

View -   Bullish

Last Close –  ₹3,108

The stock remains in a strong uptrend, consistently forming higher highs and higher lows, with every dip toward the 50-EMA attracting renewed buying interest. Over the past month, prices underwent a time-wise consolidation, but have now broken above the previous swing high, entering uncharted territory. Volume patterns show muted activity during the consolidation phase, followed by a notable surge in volumes accompanying the breakout, signaling fresh buying momentum. With the RSI positioned positively, the stock is expected to extend its uptrend in the near term.
 
 
Hence, we recommend to Buy RADICO around ₹3,108 - ₹3,090  | SL: ₹2,970 | TGT: ₹3,480
 

NSE Scrip – TATACONSUM

View -   Bullish

Last Close –  ₹1,166

Over the past year, the stock has witnessed multiple swings in both directions, largely consolidating within a broad range. However, it has now broken out of this consolidation phase, confirming a symmetrical triangle breakout on the charts. This breakout is accompanied by a strong bullish candle and a notable rise in volumes, reinforcing the strength of the move. Moreover, the RSI across multiple time frames has surged above 70, signaling renewed bullish momentum and indicating that the stock may continue its upward trajectory in the near term.
 
Hence, we recommend to Buy TATACONSUM around ₹1,166 - ₹1,160  | SL: ₹1,120 | TGT: ₹1,250 
(Disclaimer: Rajesh Bhosale is equity technical analyst at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)
 
 

More From This Section

Gold prices

Gold to glitter: Prices may rise 20-25% in Samvat 2082; check key tailwinds

market, stock market, investor, BSE, NSE

Will stock market remain closed on Oct 20 for Diwali? All you need to know

exchange-traded funds, ETF

The balloon lands: Silver's hot-air premiums collapse as ETF frenzy coolspremium

markets

Street Signs: Nifty hunts uncharted peaks, Muhurat trading moves clockpremium

Reliance Industries, retail, CPI Inflation

Retail restocks Reliance Industries' growth shelf, boosting performancepremium

Topics : stock markets Market technicals technical callls Stock calls Stocks to buy today Stock Picks Tata Consumer Products Radico Khaitan Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 6:43 AM IST

Explore News

IND vs AUS 1st ODI LIVEInd vs Eng Women's World Cup 2025 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st ODI Pitch ReportMeesho IPOBank HolidayEternal Q2 ResultsDiwali First aid guideOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon