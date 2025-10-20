Monday, October 20, 2025 | 08:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dividends: Tech Mahindra, 6 others in focus; are they in your portfolio?

Dividends: Tech Mahindra, 6 others in focus; are they in your portfolio?

Here is the complete list of stocks that are set to remain in focus today following their announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders

Dividend stocks today

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Ksolves India, Oberoi Realty, Tech Mahindra, Tips Music, Rama Phosphates, and Uniparts India are likely to remain in focus in Monday’s trade following their recent dividend announcements for shareholders.
 
According to BSE data, shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Ksolves India, and Uniparts India will trade ex-dividend on Thursday, October 23, 2025, while Tech Mahindra, Oberoi Realty, Rama Phosphates, and Tips Music will turn ex-dividend today. Investors holding these stocks on or before their respective ex-dividend dates will be eligible to receive the declared payouts.
 
The Indian equity markets are set to remain closed on October 21, and 22 on account of Diwali Laxmi Pujan and Balipratipada, respectively. However, a special Muhurat Trading session will be held on October 21, with the pre-open session scheduled from 1:30 PM to 1:45 PM, followed by the main trading window from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM, and a closing session till 3:05 PM.
 
 

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, October 23

Among the companies trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, October 23, 2025, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has declared an interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share, with the record date set for the same day. Ksolves India will pay an interim dividend of ₹5 per share, also with the record date on October 23. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Oct 23, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹6.50 Oct 23, 2025
Ksolves India Oct 23, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹5 Oct 23, 2025
Uniparts India Oct 23, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹22.50 Oct 23, 2025
  Uniparts India has announced a special dividend of ₹22.50 per share for its eligible shareholders, with the record date likewise set for October 23. 

Stocks trading ex-dividend today

Meanwhile, shares of Tech Mahindra, Oberoi Realty, Rama Phosphates, and Tips Music are trading ex-dividend today. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Oberoi Realty Oct 20, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Oct 21, 2025
Rama Phosphates Oct 20, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.50 Oct 21, 2025
Tech Mahindra Oct 20, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹15 Oct 21, 2025
Tips Music Oct 20, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4 Oct 21, 2025
  Tech Mahindra has announced an interim dividend of ₹15 per share, Oberoi Realty has declared ₹2 per share, Rama Phosphates will pay ₹0.50 per share, and Tips Music has announced an interim dividend of ₹4 per share. All four companies have set today as the record date for their respective dividend payouts.

dividend Buzzing stocks share market Stocks in focus stocks to watch dividend income Tech Mahindra

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

