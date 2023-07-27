Home / Companies / News / PowerGrid InvIT's consolidated net profit falls 10% to Rs 190 crore

PowerGrid InvIT's consolidated net profit falls 10% to Rs 190 crore

PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust on Thursday reported a 10 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 190.90 crore in the June quarter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal declined to Rs 321.06 crore from Rs 331.38 crore in the same period a year ago.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 9:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust on Thursday reported a 10 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 190.90 crore in the June quarter.

The consolidated net profit of POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT) was at Rs 213.88 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, according to a BSE filing.

Total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal declined to Rs 321.06 crore from Rs 331.38 crore in the same period a year ago.

POWERGRID Unchahar Transmission Ltd, the investment manager to the PGInvIT, announced an income distribution of Rs 3 per unit to the unit holders for the June quarter.

It will comprise Rs 2.03 per unit as interest, Rs 0.20 per unit as taxable dividend, Rs 0.24 per unit as exempt dividend, Rs 0.52 per unit as repayment of special purpose vehicle (SPV) debt and Rs 0.01 per unit as treasury income.

The payment will be made by August 11, the filing said. 

Also Read

IRB Infra becomes the first company to list privately-placed InvIT

JM Financial net income falls by 12.3% to Rs 190.2 crore in Dec quarter

F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread on PowerGrid Corp

Power Minister lays foundation for Powergrid's substation to add capacity

Stocks to Watch: BPCL, PowerGrid, ATGL, ICICI Bank, T D Power, CreditAccess

Rise in number of nuclear families in India spurs premium FMCG consumption

Lupin announces USFDA warning letter resolution for Goa, Pithampur plants

AIX Connect gets regulatory nod to operate flights under Air India Express

Can Fin Homes Ltd to take Rs 38.5 crore hit in Q2 due to fund fraud

Google for Startups Accelerator invites applications, focus on AI

Topics :PowerGridCompanies

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story