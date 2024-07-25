Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nestle net profit up 7% as key brands register double-digit growth

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 698.3 crore in the year-ago period

Nestle
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 698.3 crore in the year-ago period. (Photo: Reuters)
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 2:19 PM IST
Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Nestlé India reported a 7 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 746.6 crore for the first quarter of FY25 from the year-ago period, driven by strong double-digit growth of key brands.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 698.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The maker of KitKat chocolates and Maggi noodles reported a 3.3 per cent increase in net sales to Rs 4,814 crore from Rs 4,658 crore in the same period last year.

“Despite external challenges such as lower consumption growth, concerns over continued food inflation, and volatile commodity prices, we have delivered growth across our product groups. Almost a fourth of our growth has been mix and volume led, and we hope to strengthen this trend in the coming months,” Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India, said in an earnings release.

Five of the company’s 12 top brands registered double-digit growth, with the beverages business witnessing robust performance across all products and delivering strong double-digit growth, despite a scorching summer across many parts of India. Masala-Ae-Magic and KitKat also delivered double-digit growth in the past quarter.

“The launch of Nescafé Roastery has further strengthened our premium coffee portfolio. In our endeavour to build cold coffee as a strategic pillar, we successfully launched Nescafé ice roast with encouraging response across key markets and channels,” the release stated.

Innovations, the company said, contributed to 30 per cent growth in Q1. E-commerce also continued its upward trajectory, contributing to 7.5 per cent of domestic sales and growing at double digits.

With a focus on volume-led growth, the company expanded its village coverage by 5,000 this quarter, taking it to 205,000 villages in total, alongside adding over 800 new distribution touchpoints, which include cash distributors, re-distributors, and wholesale hubs.

In its commodity outlook, the maker of Cerelac said commodity prices are seeing unprecedented headwinds in coffee and cocoa, with all-time high prices and an ongoing price rally.

“Cereals and grains are going through a structural cost increase backed by MSP. There is relative stability in milk prices, packaging, and edible oils,” it added.

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

