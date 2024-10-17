Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Accenture elevates Kishore Durg as group operating officer-technology

In August this year, Accenture announced the elevation of Arundhati Chakraborty as group chief executive of Accenture Operations

Accenture today announced the elevation of Kishore Durg as group operating officer of its Technology business. He will report to Karthik Narain, group chief executive, Technology, and chief technology officer.

This change will be effective from December 1, 2024, and Durg will be based in India. His elevation comes as Jeremy Oates, who served as group operating officer for Accenture Technology for more than a decade, prepares to retire from Accenture in 2025.

Durg has more than 25 years of global experience in the technology industry and currently serves as senior managing director of Accenture LearnVantage, a role he will retain alongside his new responsibilities. He will also continue as a member of Accenture’s Global Leadership Council.

For Accenture, the three key service segments are Strategy & Consulting, Technology, and Operations. The Technology segment contributed $42 billion to revenue in FY24, while Strategy & Consulting contributed $14 billion, and Operations $9 billion in the same period.

Previously, Durg led Accenture’s Operations Supply Chain, Industry X, and Networks businesses, where he played a pivotal role in highlighting the technology ecosystem as a key differentiator in the market. Prior to that, he led the conceptualisation, development, and adoption of significant Accenture Cloud First platforms such as myNAV Cloud Platform, Green Cloud Advisor, and Sovereign Cloud Advisor.

In earlier roles at Accenture, Durg served as the Growth Strategy Lead for Technology, where he spearheaded a highly successful mergers and acquisitions strategy for Cloud First, resulting in more than 40 acquisitions, according to the company's media release.

Durg holds an M.S. degree in computer science from the University of Texas at Arlington, USA, and a B.E. degree in computer science from the University of Mysore. He is currently based in Bengaluru, India. Durg succeeds Jeremy Oates, who served as group operating officer for Accenture Technology for over a decade and will retire from the company in 2025.

In August this year, Accenture announced the elevation of Arundhati Chakraborty as group chief executive of Accenture Operations.
