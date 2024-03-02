Never received notice from Google: Sanjeev Bikhchandani on removal of apps

Info Edge never received any communication from Google for any of its applications, except JeevanSathi, for non-payment of service charge until just a few hours before they were taken off the Play Store, Info Edge Sanjeev Bikhchandani said on Saturday.

"The app in contention was Jeevansathi. We complied that on February 9," he told Business Standard. "We never received any notice or communication from Google about any of our other apps being non-compliant."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On Thursday, Google said it was taking down the apps of 10 companies in India for non-payment of service fees for using its Play Store.

In a regulatory filing, Info Edge confirmed that several of its apps have been taken down from the Play Store.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30(12) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Company's mobile applications (viz. Naukri.com Job Search App, Naukri Recruiter, Naukrigulf Job Search App, 99acres Buy/Sell/Rent Property and Shiksha), have been removed/delisted from the Google Play Store today by Google, along with several mobile applications of other companies/entities as well," it said.

Bikhchandani said that the communication regarding Naukri.com and 99acres was sent just hours before these were taken off the platform.

"We finally got a communication just a few hours before 99acres and Naukri were delisted. We were taken totally by surprise," he said.

In the filing, the company said that it was not given due and sufficient notice. "We are in touch with Google," Bikhchandani added.

The company also said that users who already have these apps downloaded to their mobile phones could continue using them.

"In addition, all users that are using the company's mobile applications through other platforms (such as the Apple App Store) or through the concerned web platforms (on both mobile and desktop), are not impacted by this change," it added.