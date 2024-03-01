Home / Industry / News / Corrosion leads to losses worth $100 billion annually In India: JSL MD

Corrosion leads to losses worth $100 billion annually In India: JSL MD

The losses can be reduced by up to 25 per cent by implementation of corrosion management practices, JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said

Abhyuday Jindal, Jindal Stainless managing director
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 10:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India faces estimated losses of USD 100 billion every year due to corrosion in projects across sectors, industry player Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) said on Friday.

The losses can be reduced by up to 25 per cent by implementation of corrosion management practices, JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"India loses approximately USD 100 billion to corrosion annually. By strategically implementing corrosion management practices, we can save up to 25 per cent of the corrosion cost across industries," a company statement quoted Jindal as saying.

He said a partnership between industry body CII and JSL to create awareness of corrosion and scale up its management activities to cut down losses that occur due to corrosion.

Last year, CII and JSL signed a memorandum of understanding which focuses on inviting suggestions on improvements specific to stainless steel use, scaling up corrosion management activities in India and abroad, promoting technology to manage corrosion, and providing short-term and long-term courses for industry professionals for the right material selection.

Also Read

Domestic market enough to take in our capacity: Jindal Stainless MD

Jindal Steel cuts export forecast on Red Sea crisis, weaker EU, US demand

Jindal Stainless announces Employee Stock Option Plan for senior officials

Jindal Stainless Q3 results: Net profit rises 39% to Rs 692.33 crore

CII youth wing to hold national summit in Chennai on December 21, 22

Return of the prodigal: Miss World is back in India after 28 years

Power use in Delhi rises 37%, total consumers up 52% in last 10 yrs: Report

RIL, Adani Enterprises, L&T win incentives for electrolyser manufacturing

Flyers with special needs share ordeal: Airlines ensure enough wheelchairs

Govt offers one-time settlement option to sugar mills for SDF loans

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jindal Stainless SteelAbhyuday Jindalcorrosion lossCII

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story