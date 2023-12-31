2024 to see surge in new-age tech IPOs as macroeconomic headwinds ease

With the markets near an all-time high, several new-age startups are aiming for public listings in 2024. As many as 12 companies are now eyeing public listings going into the new year as macroeconomic headwinds have begun to subside.

Industry watchers say that the improving market conditions, coupled with the need for stable capital in the private sector, and an increased appetite for new-age technology businesses are driving bullishness for public market forays among these startups.

“The public markets are displaying an increasing appetite for non-traditional, technology-based businesses,” said Pratip Mazumdar, co-founder and Partner, Inflexor Ventures – an investment firm.



New-age technology IPOs have, of late, picked up steam. A total of five companies went public in 2023, up from three the previous year. These include Yatra, Zaggle, Yudiz, IdeaForge, and Mamaearth, with a cumulative issue size of around Rs 3,650 crore.

The year 2022 saw logistics unicorn Delhivery, market intelligence platform Tracxn, and drone startup DroneAcharya raise a little over Rs 5,550 crore via their public listings.

Notably, as many as 11 startups went public in 2021, propelled by the funding boom and macroeconomic tailwinds during the year. Listings had, however, slowed down since.

After IPOs of companies like Mamaearth found favour in 2023, several startups are looking to recreate the same success going into 2024.



“The past year has witnessed a noticeable dip in growth investing, leading to a pent-up demand among startups for substantial capital to fuel their scale-up initiatives. Going public emerges as a strategic move to access the necessary funds required for robust expansion and development,” said Mazumdar.

Brainbees Solutions, the parent company of online retailer Firstcry, last week filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The Pune-based unicorn’s IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating Rs 1,816 crore and an offer for sale of more than 54 million equity shares.



Not long before, electric vehicle (EV) company Ola Electric too filed its DRHP with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for its IPO, becoming the country’s first EV company to do so. The Bhavish Aggarwal-led firm announced a fresh issue of equity shares of up to Rs 5,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of more than 95 million equity shares at a face value of Rs 10.

Next year’s biggest startup IPO, however, is expected to come from food delivery major Swiggy. The firm had, earlier this year, faced a series of valuation cuts after which it had shelved its listing plans. Since then, it has reduced its cash burn and showcased a path to profitability, resulting in its valuation being marked up again.



The Bengaluru-based company is now looking at a potential issue size of $1 billion (~Rs 8,300 crore) for its IPO sometime around mid-2024.

Other startups like Prosus-backed PayU and drone startup Garuda Aerospace are also looking to go public next year.

Among companies who have filed their IPO papers with Sebi include hospitality major OYO, co-working space provider Awfis, fintech startup PayMate, healthtech startup Portea Medical, and insurtech firm Go Digit.

Meanwhile, companies who previously deferred their IPO plans due to volatile market conditions, such as Mobikwik, Snapdeal, Ixigo, and Capillary Technologies, might also look to go public.

“The success of one or two IPOs does not dictate whether the upcoming IPOs would be successful or not but it surely indicates that the markets and investors are enthusiastic about startup IPOs,” said Divam Sharma, co-founder, Unlisted Assets – a technology-driven platform for buying and selling unlisted shares.



While companies might still face challenges, the current recovery in macro conditions is a positive sign for startups’ listing plans.

Ankur Bansal, co-founder and Director, BlackSoil – a venture debt firm, said that the success of these IPOs will be contingent upon metrics like robust financial performance, a well-defined business model, a clear growth strategy, a competitive market position, and a compelling value proposition.

“Factors like a track record of milestones, a proficient management team, and a favourable market environment are critical. Finally, reasonable valuation is crucial to a startup IPO's success,” he said.

Amid the increased investor scrutiny during the ongoing funding slowdown, companies exhibiting strong fundamentals may also find more success.



“Startups should concentrate on three key areas: strong financials, distinct routes to profitability, and robust business models to cope with these storms. Investors will root for companies that can ride out this turbulence and demonstrate long-term value from the IPO sidelines,” said Sridhar Rampalli, Managing Partner, Pavestone Capital – a growth-stage investment firm.

While companies may face challenges brought about due to market volatility, regulatory hurdles in sectors like fintech, competition from other IPOs, and the need to meet high investor expectations, 2024 is expected to pan out better for startups looking to go public compared to the last two years.



