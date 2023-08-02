New Identity: Energy transition pushes national miner Coal India to rebrand

Coal India Limited (CIL), the nation's leading miner and the world's second-largest coal mining company, is embarking on a rebranding initiative. This exercise will involve a change in name to better align with the country's energy transition roadmap and the company's expanding business areas.

Sources have indicated that both the Ministry of Coal and the company have decided to rename CIL as 'CIL Energy India Ltd.' This change is designed to reflect the company's future business plans, which are expected to extend beyond coal mining alone. "CIL is planning to venture into critical mineral mining, coal gasification, carbon capture, green hydrogen, and renewable energy. It's crucial for its future that its brand identity goes beyond just coal," said a senior official.

Ministry sources revealed that the rebranding effort and name change are under consideration, with a decision from the CIL board anticipated shortly. Officials emphasised the company's strategy to align its future business plans with the nation's energy transition action scheme.

Despite setting a net-zero target year of 2070, India has not yet established an end-date for coal usage. At the recently concluded G20 Energy Transition Ministerial under India's presidency, the participating nations failed to reach a consensus on phasing out unabated fossil fuels, instead focusing discussions on approaches to manage emissions from the fossil fuel sector.

"Therefore, while coal remains at the core, CIL needs to build a plan for the future. All these new segments the company is planning to venture into would require financing. Foreign green funding wouldn't be available to a company exclusively exposed to fossil fuels," said a senior executive.

Internationally, only BHP, another coal mining company, has undergone a name change to align with its energy transition goals. In 2017, the world's largest miner launched a $10 million campaign with a new slogan, 'Think Big', and dropped 'Billiton' from its name.

Closer to home, NTPC revised its original name, National Thermal Power Corporation, when it began investing in green energy sources. It even launched a separate company, NTPC Green Energy Ltd, to focus on new and renewable energy. Recently, several companies such as PFC, REC, and SJVN have abbreviated their full names to represent their expanding business scope beyond their core sectors.

However, some scepticism remains. Partha Bhattacharya, former chairman of CIL, advised that although it is crucial for the company to outlast coal, it currently lacks the capability to enter new sectors and should concentrate on coal production. "In the current scenario of high coal demand, CIL should focus on boosting coal production. After years of shortage, CIL is now riding on a high production streak, and this should continue," Bhattacharya stated.

Regarding expansion into new sectors, he recommended that CIL first strengthen its position amidst the entrance of captive and commercial miners. "One area where CIL can diversify and achieve self-sufficiency is metallurgical coal. The shortage in thermal is unlikely to be repeated. Therefore, CIL should strategically invest in metallurgical coal assets globally, apply its core competencies, and establish a supply chain," Bhattacharya suggested.

CIL has already entered new sectors such as solar equipment manufacturing and coal gasification.