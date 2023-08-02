Home / Companies / News / KKR to acquire majority stake in pallet pooling platform Leap India

KKR to acquire majority stake in pallet pooling platform Leap India

Leap India is at the forefront of the pallet pooling industry in India. The company provides a broad range of innovative and high-quality supply chain solutions

BS Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 5:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Private equity giant, KKR & Co, announced on Wednesday the acquisition of a majority stake in Leap India, a leading pallet pooling platform in the country, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2013 by Sunu Mathew, Leap India is at the forefront of the pallet pooling industry in India. The company provides a broad range of innovative and high-quality supply chain solutions. These include equipment pooling, returnable packaging, inventory management and movement, transportation, as well as repair and maintenance services. Leap India caters to a diversified and vast customer base spanning e-commerce, consumer durables, beverages, fast-moving consumer goods, and automotive sectors. The company operates a network of 21 warehouses and over 3,500 customer locations. It manages more than 6 million total assets, comprising pallets and containers, across India for its customers.

"We are pleased to invest in Leap, a standout leader in India’s pallet pooling industry that will play a crucial role in driving the country’s ongoing modernisation and growth. Leap is supporting this shift by providing the vital assets needed for the manufacturing, storage, and movement of goods in supply chains. In doing so, it also helps companies to be better equipped to improve the environmental impact of their operations," said Ami Momaya, Director of Infrastructure at KKR.

Also Read

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Highlights: Shardul, Varun give Kolkata a huge victory

RCB vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Spinners, Roy and Rana win it for Kolkata

SRH vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Batting failure hands Hyderabad 5 run loss

KKR vs RR Highlights, IPL 2023: Jaiswal blitz powers Rajasthan to 9-wkt win

IPL 2023, Day 10: Riveting Rinku, dazzling Dhawan shine in day and night

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance reports 28.2% rise in Q1 PAT

Dharavi redevelopment: Residents welcome move, but have no clue about plan

Vistaar Financial Services raises $50 million funding from US govt's DFC

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pacts with MSEDCL for two solar projects

Godrej Properties to invest Rs 155 cr to repair housing project in Gurugram

Topics :KKR & CoLeap India

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pacts with MSEDCL for two solar projects

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story