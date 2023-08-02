KKR to acquire majority stake in pallet pooling platform Leap India

Private equity giant, KKR & Co, announced on Wednesday the acquisition of a majority stake in Leap India, a leading pallet pooling platform in the country, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2013 by Sunu Mathew, Leap India is at the forefront of the pallet pooling industry in India. The company provides a broad range of innovative and high-quality supply chain solutions. These include equipment pooling, returnable packaging, inventory management and movement, transportation, as well as repair and maintenance services. Leap India caters to a diversified and vast customer base spanning e-commerce, consumer durables, beverages, fast-moving consumer goods, and automotive sectors. The company operates a network of 21 warehouses and over 3,500 customer locations. It manages more than 6 million total assets, comprising pallets and containers, across India for its customers.