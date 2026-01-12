New labour codes, restructuring and provisioning impact TCS' Q3 profit

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services firm, saw its profit impacted due to restructuring and changes in labour codes.

For the third quarter of FY26, TCS stated that the statutory impact of the new labour codes was ₹2,128 crore. “The incremental impact, consisting of gratuity of ₹1,816 crore and long-term compensated absences of ₹312 crore, primarily arises due to a change in wage definition,” said the company.

Meanwhile, the restructuring efforts of the company, as it laid off employees to become an AI-first firm, also impacted its bottom line. The restructuring expenses for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 came in at ₹1,388 crore.

“In July 2025, the Group announced restructuring initiatives. As part of this initiative, the Group released or will release certain associates from the organisation whose deployment may not be feasible. Termination benefits have been provided as per policy devised for this purpose,” said the company. For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the restructuring expenses were ₹253 crore, while for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the expense was ₹1,135 crore. Under the new Codes, wages now include basic pay, dearness allowance, and retaining allowance. If the share of allowances, including house rent allowance and conveyance allowance, among others, exceeds 50 per cent of total remuneration, the labour code now mandates that the excess amount over 50 per cent will be added to wages. This is done to ensure that at least 50 per cent of remuneration is counted as ‘wages’, and helps increase social security contributions for workers.

Sudeep Kunnumal, chief HR officer, said: “Our associates are at the heart of our transformation into an AI-first enterprise. As of this quarter, there are over 217,000 associates with advanced AI skills, directly powering client success at scale. We doubled our intake of fresh graduates with higher-order skills, rapidly expanding our next-generation talent pool. The passion and commitment our associates show in mastering next-gen capabilities give us the confidence to innovate responsibly and deliver sustainable value as AI reshapes the services landscape.” Other than employee costs, TCS also had to make a provision of ₹1,010 crore towards a legal claim. The legal claim is for a case with CSC, or Computer Sciences Corporation, which had filed a legal claim against TCS in April 2019.