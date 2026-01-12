Websol to invest ₹3,538 cr in 8 GW solar manufacturing complex at Naidupeta

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has approved a greenfield investment by Websol Renewable to set up a fully integrated 8 gigawatt (GW) solar manufacturing facility (four GW solar cells and four GW solar modules) at MPSEZ–Naidupeta in Tirupati district. The project entails an investment of Rs 3,538 crore and is expected to provide direct employment to nearly 2,000 people.

The project will be developed in two phases over 120 acres, with commercial production scheduled from July 2027 and July 2028. The company said this would make it one of the largest and fastest-grounded solar manufacturing projects in South India.

To enable low-cost and green operations, the government has facilitated land for a dedicated captive solar power plant of about 300 acres, allowing Websol to run the manufacturing facility on renewable, self-generated power. In addition, Websol has announced a 100 megawatt (MW) captive solar power plant as part of the project to ensure energy security and operating cost efficiency. With this project, Naidupeta and the southern Tamil Nadu industrial corridor are emerging as a key solar manufacturing hub. Premier Energies, Tata Power and Voltsun are also establishing large-scale solar manufacturing facilities in the region, creating an ecosystem of suppliers, logistics, skilled manpower and port connectivity.

Sohan Lal Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Websol Energy System, said: “As India advances its renewable energy ambitions alongside the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the approval received from the Government of Andhra Pradesh allows Websol to make a meaningful and exciting contribution with its expansion plans. The supportive industrial ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh provides a strong manufacturing platform for executing our 4 GW solar cell and 4 GW solar module growth strategy. We look forward to scaling our presence and contributing to India’s clean-energy future from Naidupeta.” Nara Lokesh, Minister for Industries, IT & Electronics, Government of Andhra Pradesh, said: “Websol’s Rs 3,500-crore, 8-GW integrated solar manufacturing facility is another strong endorsement of Andhra Pradesh’s position as India’s most competitive destination for clean-energy manufacturing. With fast land allotment, single-desk clearances and reliable power infrastructure — including captive green power — we are building a solar manufacturing ecosystem that can compete globally.”

Driving India's clean-energy manufacturing leadership The Websol project has been approved under the AP Industrial Development Policy (4.0) 2024–29, with incentives covering land, power, water, capital investment support and statutory exemptions, aimed at enabling rapid project execution under Andhra Pradesh's Speed of Doing Business framework. With large investments flowing into solar wafers, ingots, cells, modules and green power, the state is positioning itself as a hub for renewable-energy manufacturing, green jobs and export-oriented clean-technology industries.