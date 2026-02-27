Nicobar Designs to sharpen focus on gifting and women's evening wear

Luxury lifestyle brand Nicobar Designs is looking to sharpen its focus on segments like gifting and women’s evening wear as it marks a decade since its launch.

Founded by Simran Lal and Raul Rai, the first Nicobar store came up at Kala Ghoda in Mumbai in March 2016. In the ten years since, the brand has expanded to 31 ‘islands’. Meanwhile, e-commerce operations contribute almost 40 per cent to the brand's overall revenues.

“We wanted to create a brand from India for the world, while ensuring longevity that does not lead to wastage,” says Lal, who believes that her husband Rai’s entrepreneurial spirit perfectly matched her cautious optimism when they started out.

“There are many Indias that exist within India, but there’s one that is embracing global luxury symbols and another, which as it evolves is comfortable owning its ‘Indian-ness’. We’re deeply rooted in India, yet global,” says Rai. The brand clocked a revenue of Rs 200 crore in Financial Year (FY25), witnessing a 30 per cent year-on-year growth and double-digit EBITDA margins. “But profitability and scale are just outcomes. We want to maintain our growth levels while focusing on our values and culture,” says Rai. While charting a roadmap as it enters a new decade, Lal points to big plans.

“We want to increase our focus on gifting, with smaller format gifting-only stores at strategic locations,” she says. Like a store in Agra, right opposite the Taj Mahal. “We also want to expand our range of women’s evening wear, which strikes the perfect balance between structure and softness, while still being India-proud and elegant without being excessive,” she adds. There is still more to look forward to. A new menswear and home décor line in collaboration with fashion designer Rajesh Pratap Singh, where clean lines and refined silhouettes meet Indian wear. Think denim Jodhpur pants, graded pin-tucks and bandhgalas.