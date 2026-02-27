Stride Ventures partners with Saudi PIF to scale global private credit

Stride Ventures has entered into a partnership with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds. With this backing, Stride aims to deploy over $1 billion globally across venture debt and growth credit strategies.

The partnership with PIF’s Jada Fund of Funds adds to a series of strategic sovereign and global investor relationships supporting the broader Stride platform, including its collaboration with SAB Invest to expand private credit deployment in Saudi Arabia’s innovation economy. Together, these partnerships reinforce Stride’s position among a new generation of globally benchmarked private credit managers emerging from India.

“Stride aims to deploy over $1 billion globally in the coming years across venture debt, growth credit and private credit strategies, including a target deployment of approximately $200 million in Saudi Arabia’s entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem over the next two years,” said Stride.

By bridging global capital with high-growth companies across markets, Stride said it continues to enable Indian and international entrepreneurial and investment ecosystems to operate more synergistically. This empowers founders with non-dilutive growth capital while delivering institutional-grade outcomes for investors worldwide.