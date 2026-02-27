Stride Ventures partners with Saudi PIF to scale global private credit

“Stride aims to deploy over $1 billion globally in the coming years across venture debt, growth credit and private credit strategies, including a target deployment of approximately $200 million in Saudi Arabia’s entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem over the next two years,” said Stride.
By bridging global capital with high-growth companies across markets, Stride said it continues to enable Indian and international entrepreneurial and investment ecosystems to operate more synergistically. This empowers founders with non-dilutive growth capital while delivering institutional-grade outcomes for investors worldwide.
Founded in 2019, Stride has steadily expanded from a domestic debt pioneer into an international financial platform with on-ground presence across India, the GCC and the UK, Europe, operating in diverse currency environments including INR, USD and GBP. The firm has enabled over $1.6 billion in credit across nearly 200 portfolio companies, including 20 unicorns, while evaluating more than 15,000 companies globally. Today, Stride empowers entrepreneurs through seven funds, supported by sovereign-backed strategies and a diversified investor base.