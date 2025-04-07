Nippon Life India Asset Management hires Andrew Holland to lead SIF foray

Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM) on Monday announced it has appointed Andrew Holland as the head of the newly introduced asset class — specialised investment funds (SIF).

Holland was previously the chief executive officer of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies. Before joining Avendus, he served as the chief executive officer of Ambit Investment Advisors, where he played a key role in building one of India’s largest hedge funds, NAM said in a release.

Holland will report to Sailesh Raj Bhan, chief investment officer – equity investments.

NAM is the second asset manager after Axis Mutual Fund to appoint a person to lead the SIF foray. Other large fund houses are also expected to follow suit as they eye the first-mover advantage in the emerging segment.

"Nippon India Mutual Fund recognises the significant potential of this proposed new asset class. This innovative investment avenue bridges the gap between traditional mutual funds and portfolio management services (PMS), offering sophisticated investment alternatives with a minimum commitment of Rs 10 lakh, appealing to high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) seeking greater flexibility," NAM said.