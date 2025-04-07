Adani Ports begins operations at Colombo West International Terminal

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), India’s largest private port operator, has announced the commencement of operations at the Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT), located at the Port of Colombo.

Developed under a public–private partnership, CWIT is operated by a consortium comprising APSEZ, John Keells Holdings PLC — a Sri Lankan multinational conglomerate — and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority under a 35-year build, operate, and transfer agreement.

APSEZ has a 51 per cent stake in the joint venture.

The CWIT project represents an investment of $800 million and features a 1,400-metre quay length and 20-metre depth, enabling the terminal to handle approximately 3.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually.

APSEZ was to receive $553 million in financing from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) for the project. However, the port operator withdrew the request in December 2024 and stated that the project would be financed through the company’s internal accruals and capital management plan.

CWIT is the first deep-water terminal in Colombo to be fully automated, aiming to enhance cargo handling capabilities, improve vessel turnaround times, and elevate the port’s status as a key transshipment hub in South Asia. The project’s construction began in early 2022.

“The commencement of operations at CWIT marks a momentous milestone in regional cooperation between India and Sri Lanka. Not only does this terminal represent the future of trade in the Indian Ocean, but its opening is also a proud moment for Sri Lanka, placing it firmly on the global maritime map. The CWIT project will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs locally and unlock immense economic value for the island nation,” said Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group.

Krishan Balendra, chairperson, John Keells Group, said, “This project is one of the John Keells Group’s largest investments and is among the most significant private-sector investments in Sri Lanka. Together with the Sri Lanka Ports Authority and the Adani Group, we will elevate Colombo’s status as a leading transshipment hub.”

Additionally, APSEZ aims to increase its annual overseas volume from under 30 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) currently to 150 mtpa within the next five years, as per Macquarie Equity Research. Its current international ports are at Haifa (Israel), Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), and Colombo (Sri Lanka). It is also evaluating port opportunities in Vietnam.

During FY25, APSEZ handled 450.2 million metric tonnes of cargo volume, up 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), led by containers (up 20 per cent Y-o-Y) and liquids and gas (up 9 per cent Y-o-Y).