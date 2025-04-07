Home / Companies / News / Synergy Marine Group founder gets National Maritime Varuna Award

Synergy Marine Group founder gets National Maritime Varuna Award

Director General of Shipping (DGS) Shyam Jagannathan presented the award in Mumbai during the 62nd National Maritime Day celebrations held on April 5, 2025

Synergy Group
Synergy Group is a leading third-party ship manager of Indian-flagged vessels and provides end-to-end maritime solutions.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Leading shipmanager Synergy Marine Group on Monday said that its founder Rajesh Unni has been awarded the National Maritime Varuna Award, which is India's highest individual recognition in the maritime sector. 
Director General of Shipping (DGS) Shyam Jagannathan presented the award in Mumbai during the 62nd National Maritime Day celebrations held on April 5, 2025, the company said in the statement. 
The National Maritime Varuna Award, given by DGS, recognises sustained and extraordinary contributions that have significantly shaped the country's maritime landscape. 
Rajesh Unni stated that the country's seafaring and shore-based professionals are capable of far more than operating ships and they can lead the future of shipping. 
Synergy Group is a leading third-party ship manager of Indian-flagged vessels and provides end-to-end maritime solutions. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Steel, JSW Steel post higher output in March qtr on capacity addition

Metropolis acquire Dr Ahujas' Pathology & Imaging Centre for Rs 35 cr

Premium

NTPC installed capacity in Chhattisgarh to reach 9,580 Mw by 2029

JLR reports 1.1% sales growth in Q4, achieves net debt zero in FY25

Kalyan Jewellers Q4FY25 update: Rvenue grows 37% to ₹4,563.72 crore

Topics :Maritimemaritime securityShipping industry

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story