Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Nirala World buys 2.5 acre land in Greater Noida for Rs 175 crore

Nirala World buys 2.5 acre land in Greater Noida for Rs 175 crore

In a statement, Nirala World said the company bought this land through an auction, from Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA)

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.
It has won bid to acquire a 10,400 square metre (2.5 acre) commercial land parcel worth Rs 175 crore
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 2:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real estate company Nirala World has bought 2.5 acre land in Greater Noida to develop a 8 lakh square feet commercial project to meet rising demand of office and retail spaces.

In a statement, Nirala World said the company bought this land through an auction, from Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA).

It has won bid to acquire a 10,400 square metre (2.5 acre) commercial land parcel worth Rs 175 crore.

"We recently purchased a land parcel in Greater Noida West through an auction process," said Suresh Garg, Chairman and Managing Director of Nirala World.

He said the company will develop its second commercial project in Greater Noida.

Garg said the project will have retail spaces, high street, food court, multiplex, office spaces.

Also Read

PM Modi to open Bharat Mobility Expo, over 100 launches of auto expected

Uttar Pradesh govt to unlock industrial land parcels in Noida, Gr Noida

Massive fire breaks out at chemical plant in Badalpur area of Greater Noida

EPACK Prefab raises $20 mn in first funding round from GEF Capital Partners

SC asks Greater Noida authority for proposal to resolve homebuyers' issues

The total development potential in this project will be 7.87 lakh square feet.

In October last year, Nirala World had purchased a 2.6-acre land parcel in Sector 10, Greater Noida West to develop its first commercial projects.

Nirala World said the company will continue to look for land parcels in Delhi-NCR.

To expand its footprint, the company intends to enter the Gurugram commercial and housing markets.

Nirala World is already developing a luxury residential project situated in Sector 2, Greater Noida West by the name of 'Nirala Trio'.

The project comprises 400 units in which 40 per cent units are already sold.

Nirala World has developed a 25-acre project by the name of Nirala Estate in Greater Noida West comprising 4,050 homes out of which possession of 3,600 units has been given to the buyers and 450 units will be delivered soon in its last phase.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gabriel India acquires assets worth Rs 60 cr from Marelli Motherson

US businessman makes counter offer for Religare at Rs 275 per share

UBS Group buys shares of 29 firms including Reliance for Rs 1,938 cr

Highways Infra Trust eyes Rs 25K crore AUM this FY: Gaurav Chandna

Tata Electronics acquires 60% in Pegatron India, bags iPhone plant

Topics :Greater NoidaGreater Noida authorityReal Estate

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story