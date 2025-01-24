UBS Group buys shares of 29 firms including Reliance for Rs 1,938 cr

Swiss investment bank UBS Group on Friday bought shares of 29 companies, including Fortis Healthcare, Max Financial Services, Reliance Industries, Blue Star and Hyundai Motor India, for Rs 1,938 crore through open market transactions.

According to the block deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), UBS AG purchased shares of Fortis Healthcare worth Rs 164 crore, bought shares of Max Financial Services for Rs 144 crore, and of Reliance Industries for Rs 138 crore.

Additionally, UBS also picked up shares of Blue Star for Rs 120 crore and acquired shares of Hyundai Motor India for Rs 103 crore.

The Swiss multinational also picked up shares in companies including One97 Communications, Zomato, Tata Consultancy Services and others.

The shares were acquired at a combined transaction value of Rs 1,937.71 crore.

Meanwhile, UBS Group's affiliate UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd offloaded the same number of shares of 29 companies at the same price.

Shares of Fortis Healthcare fell 3.19 per cent to close at Rs 615.50 apiece, Blue Star shares declined 4.11 per cent to end at Rs 1,840, Reliance Industries scrip went lower by 1.52 per cent to settle at Rs 1,244.45 apiece on the NSE.