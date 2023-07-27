Home / Companies / News / Nirma may raise up to Rs 7,000 cr to fund acquisition, expansion plans

Nirma may raise up to Rs 7,000 cr to fund acquisition, expansion plans

The unlisted company posted revenues to the tune of Rs 11,403 crore in fiscal 2023

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 5:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Detergent chemical major, Nirma Group, is looking to raise up to Rs 7,000 crore for acquisition and expansion of its existing facilities, investment banking sources said.

The unlisted company posted revenues to the tune of Rs 11,403 crore in fiscal 2023.

It is on the shortlist to make a financial bid for Glenmark Life Sciences, which was put on the block by its promoter.

Investment banking sources said Nirma has indicated that its diversification plans will be undertaken for acquisitions ranging from Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 7,000 crore in either domestic or overseas markets.

If the acquisitions don’t materialise, the company may look to boost its existing businesses aggressively and plan capital expenditure of a similar size, the source said.

The company has not specified its acquisition target while initiating talks for a fund-raising exercise.

As Indian banks are not allowed to fund acquisitions, the company may tap the private credit market currently dominated by global private equity players.

Apart from Nirma, Sekhmet Pharmaventures is also in the race to acquire Glenmark Life Sciences, which may cost the winner up to Rs 6,000 crore, say bankers.

Mumbai-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals owns 83 per cent stake in Glenmark Life Sciences and is selling the stake to reduce its net debt of Rs 2,904 crore as of March this year.

On Thursday, Glenmark Life Sciences closed one per cent down at Rs 652 a share with a total market valuation of Rs 7,992 crore.

An email sent to Nirma did not elicit any response.

A source said Nirma, which posted a profit of Rs 909 crore in fiscal 2023, is expected to generate annual cash accruals of more than Rs 1,700 crore as against debt repayment of Rs 650-750 crore in fiscal 2024.

"They want to make an aggressive bid for Glenmark Life Sciences as they are targeting healthcare as the next big focus area," a banker said.

In April this year, the Nirma group acquired Stericon Pharma, an eye drops and contact lens maker, for around Rs 350 crore.

Set up by Karsanbhai Patel in 1969 as a detergent and soap company, the Nirma group is a leading chemical, cement and detergent manufacturer.

The acquisition of Glenmark Life Sciences will give a fillip to the group's ambitions in the health-care segment. The group already sells medical devices under Nirlife Healthcare.

In July 2016, Nirma had acquired Lafarge India cement assets with 11 million tonnes capacity for Rs 9,400 crore thus making its first major acquisition.

Nirma funded Lafarge's acquisition, with a mix of debt from foreign banks and equity.


Nirma's acquisitions: 

 July 2016:  Buys Lafarge India cement assets for Rs 9,400 crore

April 2016: Nirma buys California-based natural soda ash producer, Searles Valley Minerals Inc for $200 million

April 2023: Buys eye drops and contact lens maker Stericon Pharma for around Rs 350 crore

Also Read

Glenmark Life Sciences Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 24.5% to Rs 135.4 cr

Glenmark Life rallies 10%, hits 52-week high on strong Q4FY23 results

Sekhmet Pharmaventures, Nirma in race to acquire Glenmark's API business

Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details

Nirma, 3 private equity firms in race to buy Glenmark Life Sciences

McDonald's India franchisee Westlife's profit misses as costs mount

EU opens antitrust investigation on Microsoft over Office, Teams bundling

Akums Drugs gets DCGI nod for triple combination diabetes medication

Top shareholders of drugmaker Cipla looking to sell stake: Report

ArcelorMittal reports over 50% fall in net income in April-June quarter

Topics :Nirma Grouppharma sctorsGlenmark Life Sciences

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story