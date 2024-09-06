Black Box targets tripling sales over next 4 yrs on US networking demand

“We will acquire companies in the space we operate,” such as digital infrastructure, networking integration, data center expertise or cybersecurity, Verma said. “We will acquire in markets where we either get to gain scale or we get to gain customer access or high quality talent.”

Shares of Black Box have more than doubled in Mumbai trading in the past year, pushing its market value above $1 billion. Essar Group acquired the Texas-based company in 2019. It now employs some 4,000 people, and North America accounts for about 75 per cent of its sales.

Black Box is open to exploring all options to raise capital to fuel its expansion and purchases, Verma said. The company has received commitments for raising as much as Rs 410 crore($49 million) by issuing share warrants, it said last month. This money will be used to fund hiring, growth and acquisitions, he said.

The company is seeing some challenges, with a fraction of clients delaying IT spending as interest rates in the US remain high, Verma said. Still, AI is driving most enterprises to prioritise spending on network infrastructure in areas such as airports and cybersecurity.

“We are seeing some boosters coming up for us with quicker adoption of AI,” Verma said. “This means that you have to rebuild the infrastructure to support those applications.”