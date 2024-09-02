Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / NMDC reports 9.9% drop in iron ore production at 3.07 mn tonnes in August

NMDC reports 9.9% drop in iron ore production at 3.07 mn tonnes in August

The company had produced 3.41 MT of iron ore in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, NMDC said in a regulatory filing

NMDC
Photo: X@nmdclimited
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 11:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Country's largest iron ore miner NMDC on Monday reported a 9.9 per cent drop in production of iron ore at 3.07 million tonnes (MT) in August.

The company had produced 3.41 MT of iron ore in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, NMDC said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company's sales also declined to 3.14 million tonnes in August this year, from 3.54 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal.

The company's cumulative iron ore output fell to 14.43 MT in April-August 2024, from 16.56 MT in the year-ago period.

Sales dropped to 16.27 MT in April-August period, from 17.43 MT in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Dantewada administration imposes Rs 1,620.5 cr fine on NMDC for violations

Pricing weakness likely to weigh on Indian steel companies stocks

Nifty PSE off its all-time high; what's worrying the investors?

NMDC Steel's hot rolled coil production hits 1 MT-mark within a year

SAIL, NMDC are down up to 9% in 1 month; is it time to buy steel stocks?

Topics :NMDCNMDC stockNational Mineral Exploration Policy (NMEP)Iron OreIron ore production

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story