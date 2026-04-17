No complaints received regarding alleged issue on POSH channels: TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said an initial review has found no complaints on its ethics or POSH channels related to the allegations at its Nashik unit, even as it launched an independent investigation and set up board-level oversight.

“While detailed reviews are still underway, a preliminary review of the systems and records pertaining to the Nashik unit indicates that we have not received any complaints of the nature that are being alleged on either our ethics or POSH channels,” said K Krithivasan, CEO and MD of TCS, in a statement.

Meanwhile, the company said it has brought in external experts from Deloitte and Trilegal to act as independent counsel to an internal probe led by Aarthi Subramanian, president and chief operating officer at TCS.

In parallel, TCS has constituted an oversight committee chaired by independent director Keki Mistry. The findings of the investigation will be presented to this committee for review and implementation of recommendations. Giving more details on the Nashik incident, Krithivasan added that Nida Khan—named in connection with the matter—was not an HR manager and had no role in recruitment. “She was employed as a process associate without any leadership responsibilities,” said the statement. The company also denied reports that its Nashik unit had been shut down, stating that operations continue as usual and client servicing remains unaffected. “TCS holds itself to the highest standards of employee welfare and institutional conduct. We remain fully committed to the safety, dignity, and wellbeing of every employee. As we have stated before, we have a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct,” added Krithivasan.