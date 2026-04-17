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Uber boosts stake in Delivery Hero with €270 million share purchase

Prosus sells 4.5% stake in Delivery Hero to Uber as it trims holdings to meet EU conditions tied to its Just Eat Takeaway acquisition

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Uber agreed to pay €20 a share—slightly below Delivery Hero’s prior closing price after a recent rally, but representing a roughly 22 per cent premium to the stock’s one-month average | (Photo: Reuters)
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
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Prosus trims holding to meet EU conditions tied to Just Eat Takeaway deal
 
Uber on Friday agreed to buy an additional 4.5 per cent stake in German food delivery firm Delivery Hero from its largest shareholder, Prosus, in a deal valued at about €270 million.
 
Uber agreed to pay €20 a share—slightly below Delivery Hero’s prior closing price after a recent rally, but representing a roughly 22 per cent premium to the stock’s one-month average.
 
“Prosus has agreed to sell 13,582,342 ordinary shares in Delivery Hero to Uber, representing approximately 4.5 per cent of Delivery Hero’s issued share capital,” Prosus said in a statement. “The sale price is €20.00 per share, representing a c.22% premium to the 1-month VWAP (volume-weighted average price) of Delivery Hero shares as of 16 April 2026. Total gross proceeds to Prosus are approximately €270 million.”
 
The transaction follows Prosus’s €4.1 billion bid last year for Just Eat Takeaway.com, a deal that drew regulatory scrutiny from the European Commission. The Commission signalled it would clear the acquisition only if Prosus reduced its stake in Delivery Hero.
 
“Today’s transaction represents a step towards fulfilling those commitments,” said Prosus. “Prosus remains committed to selling the relevant portion of its stake in Delivery Hero within the required timeframe,” said Prosus.
 
Prosus now holds about a 21 per cent stake in Delivery Hero, down from roughly 27 per cent when its bid for Just Eat Takeaway.com was unveiled last year. Uber first invested in Delivery Hero in 2024, purchasing $300 million of newly issued shares.
 
The impact of the deal on Uber’s India operations remains unclear. Globally, Uber runs Uber Eats, where merchants include restaurants, cafés, grocery stores, and other convenience outlets that reach customers through the app. In January 2020, Uber announced that it had sold the India business of Uber Eats to Zomato for a 9.99 per cent stake in Zomato. Uber sold its Indian food delivery business to Zomato in a deal valued at $206 million.
 
Uber’s Indian tech team plays a part in developing and running multiple features on the Uber Eats app such as artificial intelligence-powered menu reader, Bring Your Own Courier that also allows tracking deliveries managed by restaurants, and Eats Payment integration.
 
In December, Uber India announced its foray into B2B logistics through Uber Direct, powered by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) network. Unlike Uber Courier, which is booked directly by customers in the Uber app, Uber Direct operates behind the scenes as a logistics engine for businesses. The company had said that Uber Direct will be expanded to food delivery, fulfilling deliveries for global brands such as KFC, Burger King, Taco Bell, and popular Indian names such as Rebel Foods.
 

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Topics :UberFood deliveryUber Eats

First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

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