Uber boosts stake in Delivery Hero with €270 million share purchase

In December, Uber India announced its foray into B2B logistics through Uber Direct, powered by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) network. Unlike Uber Courier, which is booked directly by customers in the Uber app, Uber Direct operates behind the scenes as a logistics engine for businesses. The company had said that Uber Direct will be expanded to food delivery, fulfilling deliveries for global brands such as KFC, Burger King, Taco Bell, and popular Indian names such as Rebel Foods.