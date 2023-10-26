Home / Companies / News / Nokia bags WiFi6-ready broadband gear deal from Tata Play Fiber

Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia on Thursday said it has bagged a broadband gear supply deal from Tata Play Fiber to launch India's first WiFi6-ready broadband network.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The WiFi6 network uses two spectrum bands to deliver data service while previous generation WiFi5 used only 5Ghz band

Nokia said with increasing broadband usage in both residential and enterprise areas, there is significant demand for new, high-capacity broadband connections and to meet this demand, broadband networks need future proof fiber and in-home solutions that can scale in line with evolving end-customer needs.

Under the contract, Nokia will ship WiFi6 Mesh technology which the company claims is ideally suited to residential homes with large and multi-floor spaces, as well as for small office/home office (SOHO) enterprises, which represent a large addressable market in India.

"Our partnership with Nokia allows us to bring WiFi6-ready network to our customers - which is a first in the category.

"The deployment of this next generation best-in-class optical networking solution will boost up speed and coverage for multiple smart gadgets in all tech-dependent homes and enterprises," Tata Play Fiber, CEO, Anand N Sahai said.

The WiFi6 network uses two spectrum bands to deliver data service while previous generation WiFi5 used only 5Ghz band.

"Nokia will supply Tata Play Fiber with a range of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and Wi-Fi gear to support its broadband network expansion across India. Specifically, Nokia will provide its state-of-the-art Optical Line Terminal (OLT), Optical Network Terminal (ONT) with Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi mesh Beacons," the statement said.

