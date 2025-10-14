Nokia plans major India push with enterprise, data centre expansion

Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia is reportedly preparing to expand beyond its core service provider business, targeting growth in enterprise, data centre, and hyperscaler segments to drive future earnings.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Nokia plans to launch millimetre-wave fixed wireless access (FWA) products in India within the next six months and aims to double its enterprise and hyperscaler business in the next three years.

Partnerships across key verticals

Prashant Malkani, Country Head for Network Infrastructure, APAC, said Nokia is finalising partnerships across banking, utilities, and defence sectors. Several deals are in the final stages and expected to close before the end of the calendar year.

Despite this diversification, service providers will remain Nokia’s primary business focus, Malkani told the publication. India’s tech market draws global attention India’s enterprise networking market was valued at $16 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to $22 billion by 2030. Meanwhile, the private 5G segment is forecast to expand from $3.86 billion in 2025 to $17.5 billion by 2030, according to the report. Data centre demand is also accelerating, with capacity rising from 350 MW in 2019 to 1,263 MW in 2025, and expected to exceed 3.5 GW by 2030, backed by $25–30 billion in investments.

ALSO READ: China tightens curbs on Nokia, Ericsson gear with strict security checks “Hyperscalers, global and Indian data centre operators, telcos, and tech firms are driving this growth,” said Vinish Bawa, Partner and Telecom Sector Leader at PwC India, as quoted by The Economic Times. Three strategic priorities To capitalise on this opportunity, Nokia is focusing on three key areas: Security, including quantum-safe networks

Scalability and reliability of enterprise systems

Low-latency connectivity for data centres and private 5G ALSO READ: India dials up record smartphone exports; shipments touch $13.4 bn in H1 The company is leveraging its global R&D facility in Bangalore and manufacturing partnerships in Noida to support this expansion.