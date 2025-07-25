Trade deal boost: Iconic UK bike Norton gears up for India debut

Norton Motorcycles carries the tradition and early passion of human beings to self-propel beyond the bicycle, with a rich history spanning around 123 years, starting in 1902. Since then, it became a symbol of freedom, rebellion, and technological advancement during the two World Wars and beyond. On Wednesday, the same brand became a symbol of India-UK trade ties when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer posed with the motorcycles after the signing of the free trade agreement (FTA), giving the super-premium product a much-needed thrust ahead of its India launch this year.

Norton is expected to be one of the first automobile brands to benefit from the India-UK trade deal. The iconic British brand, acquired by Chennai-based TVS Motor Company back in 2020, is all set to be unveiled at EICMA 2025 in Milan on November 4 through its upcoming superbike Norton V4, said a source aware of the development. EICMA stands for Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori, which translates to International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition.

The PMs' photo-op comes days after TVS Motor Company Managing Director Sudarshan Venu was spotted riding the bike in the UK. Powered by a 1,200-cc engine, the Norton V4 is expected to be one of the costliest bikes to be available for sale in India, in the range of around ₹50 lakh. Other competitors in the segment reportedly include Kawasaki Ninja H2R (₹79.9 lakh), Ducati Panigale V4 R (₹70 lakh), BMW M 1000 RR (₹49 lakh), and Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special (₹42 lakh). The two PMs posed with its café racer Norton V4 CR and supersport brand V4 SV.

Immediately after the trade deal, Venu said that the agreement will open opportunities for Indian companies to take “Make in India” to the world. “We are particularly excited given the launch of new Norton vehicles this year, which will benefit from the strengthening of trade links between India and the UK. It energises our global ambitions and strengthens our resolve to build world-class products and brands,” he said. According to media reports, the superbike may initially be rolled out as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) in India, with manufacturing likely at a later stage in TVS’ Hosur unit in Tamil Nadu. As per the road map, the company is planning to launch six new Norton models globally, including in India, by 2027. Last week, Norton Motorcycles had shared on social media that the development of its new motorcycle is in the final phase.