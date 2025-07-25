Home / Companies / News / Embassy REIT raises ₹2,000 crore through non-convertible debenture

Embassy REIT raises ₹2,000 crore through non-convertible debenture

The proceeds from the 10-year NCD issue will be used for refinancing debt, resulting in interest savings

reit
The REIT’s portfolio occupancy by value stood at 91 per cent across its key markets—Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai—during FY25.
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 6:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bengaluru-based Embassy Office Parks Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), India’s first listed REIT and the largest office REIT in Asia by area, has raised Rs 2,000 crore via a 10-year non-convertible debenture (NCD).
 
The issue was priced at a coupon rate of 7.33 per cent with a 10-year tenor and a step-up structure of 7.25 per cent for the first five years and 7.45 per cent for the subsequent five years. This long-tenor issuance is the first by an Indian REIT, according to the REIT.
 
The proceeds will be used to refinance certain existing debt, resulting in annual interest savings of approximately 70 basis points (bps). The REIT’s net debt as of March 31, 2025, stood at Rs 19,655 crore, while net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 5.36x.
 
The issuance saw demand from a set of over 15 institutional investors, including insurance companies, pension funds, and mutual funds, and was oversubscribed by 1.4 times. 
 
Ritwik Bhattacharjee, chief executive officer of Embassy REIT, said, “This transaction optimally staggers our liability profile and enables us to prudently manage future debt maturities.”
 
Earlier, in the financial year 2025 (FY25), the REIT’s net operating income grew by 10 per cent year-on-year, to Rs 3,283 crore.
 
The REIT’s portfolio occupancy by value stood at 91 per cent across its key markets—Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai—during FY25. Occupancy by value refers to the occupancy of the commercial offices weighted by the gross asset value of completed commercial offices.
 
In FY25, the REIT leased 6.6 million square feet (msf), delivered 2.5 msf of new development, and acquired 5 msf of assets. Sixty-one per cent of the REIT’s leasing was driven by the global capability centres (GCCs).

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BEL inks ₹1,640 crore deal to supply air defence radars to Indian Army

Premium

Tata Sons invested Rs 1 trn in 5 years, 'ready for future': Chandrasekaran

Dixon gets govt nod for JV with China's Longcheer, to form Dixtel Infocomm

SpiceJet to lease five Boeing 737 planes, joining fleet in October

ITC Chairman Puri unveils ₹20,000 crore expansion strategy at AGM 2025

Topics :Embassy ReitReal Estate Bengaluru

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story