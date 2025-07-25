BEL inks ₹1,640 crore deal to supply air defence radars to Indian Army

The radars have been designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and will be manufactured by BEL.

These systems are equipped to provide surveillance, acquisition, and tracking of aerial targets, as well as control of air defence guns for neutralising threats, BEL said. It added that the radars, which include electronic countermeasure capabilities, are modular, easy to deploy, and can operate under all weather conditions during both day and night.

The Ministry said the systems will contain a minimum of 70 per cent indigenous content and will be capable of detecting “all forms of air-borne threats, including fighter aircraft, attack helicopters and enemy drones”.

It added that the radars are expected to support the modernisation of the Indian Army’s air defence regiments and strengthen operational preparedness. “This would mark a significant milestone in the modernisation of the Air Defence Regiments and enhance the Indian Army’s operational readiness, while contributing to the economic growth of the nation,” the Ministry said in a statement.

This comes a day after BEL said that it secured additional orders worth ₹563 crore since the last disclosure on June 30. "Major orders received include national maritime domain awareness, inertial navigation system for guns, communication equipment, active antenna array unit, satcom interception system, seekers, target acquisition system, jammers, spares, services, etc," BEL said in a stock exchange filing.