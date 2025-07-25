Home / Companies / News / Dixon gets govt nod for JV with China's Longcheer, to form Dixtel Infocomm

Dixon gets govt nod for JV with China's Longcheer, to form Dixtel Infocomm

The Dixon-Longcheer joint venture will manufacture smartphones, smartwatches, AI PCs and more; Dixon will hold a 74 per cent stake, while Longcheer will own the remaining 26 per cent

mobile, Automobile, Phone, Smartphone
The new company will focus on manufacturing and supplying a wide range of electronics, including smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. (Photo/Shutterstock)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 5:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dixon Technologies has secured approval from the Indian government to set up a joint venture with Chinese electronics firm Longcheer. The partnership will be established through Longcheer’s Singapore-based subsidiary, the company said in a regulatory filing. 
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has cleared the proposal to create the new entity, where Dixon will hold a 74 per cent stake and Longcheer will hold the remaining 26 per cent. 
“Dixon has received approval from MEITY to form a prospective joint venture (JV) in India with Longcheer, through an optimum structure to be mutually agreed between Dixon and Longcheer such that... 74 per cent of the total paid up share capital of the joint venture company is held by Dixon and 26 per cent... is held by Longcheer,” the filing said. 
The new venture will be named Dixtel Infocomm once all formal agreements are signed.   
 

Dixtel Infocomm to produce tablets, smartwatches

The new company will focus on manufacturing and supplying a wide range of electronics, including smartphones, tablets, true wireless stereo (TWS) devices, smartwatches, AI-powered PCs, automotive electronics, and healthcare devices. 
“Upon consummation of the transaction, Dixtel, the proposed joint venture company, shall carry on the business of manufacture and supply of smartphones, tablets, true wireless stereo, smart watch, AI PC, automotive electronics, healthcare devices, etc,” the filing said. 
Longcheer is already a major supplier for brands such as Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Samsung, and is also involved in product design. Dixon expects the partnership to improve its Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) capabilities and boost local manufacturing of components in India. 
“This collaboration shall introduce several key advancements, particularly in Original Design Manufacturer [ODM] expertise and will facilitate the localisation of the non-semiconductor sub-component manufacturing in India,” the filing said. 
The move aligns with Dixon’s larger plan to partner with Chinese electronics firms. It has already signed deals with Yuhai Precision and Kunshan Q Technology, and is planning another joint venture with Vivo.   
 

Dixon set to acquire majority stake in Q Tech India

Dixon announced last week that it will acquire a 51 per cent stake in Q Tech India, the local unit of Q Technology (Group) Company Limited. The acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals, aims to boost the manufacturing and distribution of camera modules and fingerprint sensors used in mobile phones, IoT devices, and automotive applications. 
Dixon said it will complete the transaction through both primary and secondary investments.
  The deal is expected to enhance Dixon’s technical capabilities, manufacturing strength, and access to skilled professionals. It will also help the company expand its presence in new global markets and strengthen India’s local electronics component ecosystem.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ITC Chairman Puri unveils ₹20,000 crore expansion strategy at AGM 2025

Phoenix Mills to buy CPP's 49% stake in retail JV for ₹5,450 crore

Shriram Finance Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 6% to ₹2,159 crore

Premium

Tata group invested Rs 1 trn in 5 years, 'ready for future': Chandrasekaran

Spring House Workspaces starts 28k sq ft co-working hub in Saket, Delhi

Topics :Dixon TechnologiesBS Web Reportsjoint ventures in Indiasmartphone industry

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story