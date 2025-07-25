Dixon Technologies has secured approval from the Indian government to set up a joint venture with Chinese electronics firm Longcheer. The partnership will be established through Longcheer’s Singapore-based subsidiary, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has cleared the proposal to create the new entity, where Dixon will hold a 74 per cent stake and Longcheer will hold the remaining 26 per cent.

“Dixon has received approval from MEITY to form a prospective joint venture (JV) in India with Longcheer, through an optimum structure to be mutually agreed between Dixon and Longcheer such that... 74 per cent of the total paid up share capital of the joint venture company is held by Dixon and 26 per cent... is held by Longcheer,” the filing said.

ALSO READ: India's own Foxconn? Dixon's PLI-powered road map may reshape electronics The new venture will be named Dixtel Infocomm once all formal agreements are signed. Dixtel Infocomm to produce tablets, smartwatches The new company will focus on manufacturing and supplying a wide range of electronics, including smartphones, tablets, true wireless stereo (TWS) devices, smartwatches, AI-powered PCs, automotive electronics, and healthcare devices. “Upon consummation of the transaction, Dixtel, the proposed joint venture company, shall carry on the business of manufacture and supply of smartphones, tablets, true wireless stereo, smart watch, AI PC, automotive electronics, healthcare devices, etc,” the filing said.

Longcheer is already a major supplier for brands such as Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Samsung, and is also involved in product design. Dixon expects the partnership to improve its Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) capabilities and boost local manufacturing of components in India. “This collaboration shall introduce several key advancements, particularly in Original Design Manufacturer [ODM] expertise and will facilitate the localisation of the non-semiconductor sub-component manufacturing in India,” the filing said. ALSO READ: Industry body warns China's curbs threaten India's smartphone exports The move aligns with Dixon’s larger plan to partner with Chinese electronics firms. It has already signed deals with Yuhai Precision and Kunshan Q Technology, and is planning another joint venture with Vivo.