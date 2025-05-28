Not leaving India, will launch 3 models by early 2027, says Nissan

Nissan Motor India is not exiting the Indian market and remains committed to its product roadmap, which includes launching three models — one multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and two sports utility vehicles (SUVs) — between early 2026 and early 2027, the firm’s Managing Director Saurabh Vatsa said on Wednesday.

Nissan brand enjoys "higher equity than its current market share", and expressed confidence that this will translate into stronger sales once the new models are introduced.

“I must put to rest any speculation that we are exiting India just on the basis of our divestment in Renault Nissan Automotive India (RNAIPL). These rumours trouble customers and employees — direct and indirect,” Vatsa told reporters during a virtual press conference.

Vatsa said Nissan is sticking to its plan of launching three new models by early 2027. The first new model — a MPV — will launch in the first quarter of 2026, followed by a five-seater SUV by mid-2026 and a seven-seater SUV in early 2027. Currently, the company has just two cars in its portfolio: domestically produced Magnite and imported X-Trail.

While Nissan's domestic sales dropped 7.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 27,881 units in 2024-25, its exports from India increased by 65.9 per cent Y-o-Y to 71,334 units. Vatsa mentioned that Nissan is targeting annual domestic sales and exports of 100,000 units each by financial year 2026-27.

"We are in the fifth year of the Magnite and we have a single car portfolio, which is domestically produced. Despite that, we have consistently been doing 30,000 units — give or take 1,000-1,500 units — annually over the past five years,” he noted.

"It's a very sticky brand, and when you have a brand which has higher equity than share, what happens is that when you get a new portfolio, that equity translates very quickly to gain in volumes. This does not mean that we have no work to do. We have to get ready for our dealer partners, etc," he stated.

The company plans to start about 20 new dealerships this year. "Some of our network partners have moved on. However, what is really important to see is that this year, which is one year minus the new products, we have a future runway defined for our network. Last year, I told you we will close 2024 at 155 outlets and in reality, we closed the year at 159 outlets,” he said.

"By the end of this year, we will have about 180 outlets, and the first right of refusal will remain with our existing dealers. We are looking to add about 20 outlets this year. While Nissan is getting ready to expand its future product portfolio, a lot of new partners are now approaching us because they can now see that Nissan is going to grow from one car portfolio to a multiple car portfolio in multiple segments with multiple powertrain options,” he added.