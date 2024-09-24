Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / NPCI eyes Africa, South America for digital payment push via UPI: CEO

NPCI eyes Africa, South America for digital payment push via UPI: CEO

Earlier this year, the NIPL signed deals with the central banks of Peru and Namibia to help them build real-time payment systems similar to UPI

UPI
UPI | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 6:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India is in talks with countries in Africa and South America to help them build a digital payments system using its homegrown Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as a blueprint and expects two launches by early 2027, a senior official said on Tuesday.
 
The overseas arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is in talks with "several countries" and is closing in on an agreement with one of them, said Ritesh Shukla, CEO of NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL).
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NPCI, a quasi-regulator under the central bank, is a public non-profit organisation for retail payment systems in India.
It runs UPI, the country's most popular digital payments mode, whose monthly volumes surged 41% to nearly 15 billion transactions in August.
 
The NIPL, carved out of the NPCI to promote the adoption of India's payment systems overseas, has held talks with at least 20 countries in Africa and South America to help them develop a UPI-like system, a source aware of the discussions said.
 
Earlier this year, the NIPL signed deals with the central banks of Peru and Namibia to help them build real-time payment systems similar to UPI.
 

More From This Section

Zepto partners with US Polo Assn for 10-minute premium fashion delivery

M2P Fintech raises Rs 850 crore in series D, valuation at Rs 6,550 crore

SBI has Rs 4 trn credit pipeline, pvt capex to pick up: Chairman C S Setty

'JSW group not withdrawing Rs 40,000 crore EV project from Odisha'

L&T wins Rs 10K-15K cr power transmission, distribution orders in West Asia

The two countries are expected to launch their systems by late 2026 or early 2027, NIPL CEO Shukla said.
 
Among the other countries, "Rwanda is the only one with which serious discussions have happened", a second source familiar with the discussions said. Both the sources declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media.
 
Shukla declined to provide the number of countries the NIPL is in talks with and whether Rwanda is among them. The Bank of Rwanda did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
Besides helping countries build payment systems, the NIPL is also tasked with linking UPI with other countries' real-time payment systems, such as Singapore's PayNow.
 
There are seven such links already and "several more are in the pipeline," Shukla said, declining to provide details.
 
The NIPL plans to double its 60-member team by March 2025 to deploy more staff overseas besides the handful of executives it has in Singapore and the Middle East currently, Shukla said.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

NPCI considers easing UPI market share cap amid enforcement challenges

UPI users can now send Rs 5 lakh for some transactions: Check details

Premium

Unified Lending Interface likely to move from Mint Road's hub to new entity

Cred receives nod from BBPS to operate as a customer operating unit

NPCI launches 'UPI Circle' for secure delegated payments with trusted users

Topics :NPCINational Payments Corporation of IndiaUPI transactionsUPIdigital payment

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News