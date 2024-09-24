Zepto partners with US Polo Assn for 10-minute premium fashion delivery

In a significant move for the quick-commerce industry, US Polo Assn. (USPA), the official brand of the United States Polo Association, has partnered with Zepto, to offer its exclusive fashion collection. Zepto, known for its 10-minute delivery service, is expanding its portfolio to include premium apparel, with USPA as the first major fashion brand to join the platform.

This partnership ushers in a new era for consumers, combining the convenience of shopping for everyday essentials like groceries and personal care items with the quick delivery of high-end international fashion — all in just minutes. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Aadit Palicha, co-founder and chief executive of Zepto, expressed excitement over the collaboration, stating, “We’re thrilled about this partnership. USPA, a brand that is synonymous with premium quality and timeless style. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in our quick-commerce journey as Zepto expands into the fashion and lifestyle space. With USPA on board, our sellers are delivering a new level of convenience to fashion shoppers across India.”

Shailesh Chaturvedi, managing director and CEO of Arvind Fashions Limited, echoed this sentiment, saying, “With US Polo Assn’s sporty coolness and Zepto’s rapid delivery, we are bringing a new level of accessibility and convenience to our customers. That’s such an exciting trend setting solution for modern day needs of our consumers.”



US Polo Assn’s collection is now live on Zepto, featuring a curated selection of classic polos and casualwear, allowing users to enjoy iconic fashion delivered within minutes. Whether it’s a last-minute outfit for an event or casualwear for a spontaneous outing, Zepto is reshaping the quick-commerce landscape by merging speed with premium style.