NTPC builds more renewable energy capacity than coal for first time

NTPC Ltd changed its name from the earlier National Thermal Power Corporation over a decade ago to highlight the shift in focus toward green energy.

Data shared by the state-owned company to investors on Monday, and made public on Tuesday, shows its under-construction RE capacity reached 16.4 Gigawatt (Gw) at the end of June 2026, surpassing the 15.7 Gw capacity of under-construction coal-based power projects.

While NTPC’s under construction coal-based capacity has dropped consistently from a high of 17.3 Gw at the end of July 2025, the capacity of renewable energy projects zoomed 24 per cent from 13.2 Gw at the end of June 2025 to 16.4 Gw at the end of June 2026. NTPC’s total installed capacity of 91 Gw accounts for 16.6 per cent of the country’s total installed capacity. It includes 74 Gw of thermal, 12 Gw of RE, 4 Gw of hydro and 1 Gw of pumped storage projects (PSP).