NTPC builds more renewable energy capacity than coal for first time
Energy giant shifts focus from thermal power to solar, windNandini Keshari New Delhi
Energy giant shifts focus from thermal power to solar, windNandini Keshari New Delhi
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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 11:28 PM IST