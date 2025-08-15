Home / Companies / News / NTPC becomes first PSU to adopt global standard for power supply continuity

Energy firm NTPC becomes first PSU in India's power sector to adopt ISO 22301:2019-based business continuity plan, ensuring uninterrupted operations during disruptions

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 11:47 AM IST
NTPC Limited, India’s largest power producer, has become the first public sector company in the country’s power industry to implement a Business Continuity Plan (BCP) aligned with ISO 22301:2019, the international benchmark for business continuity management systems (BCMS).
 
In an official release on Friday, NTPC said the plan would strengthen its ability to maintain uninterrupted power generation and supply in the face of unexpected events.
 
“This strategic initiative strengthens NTPC’s ability to ensure uninterrupted power generation and supply under all circumstances,” the company stated.  ALSO READ | NTPC expansion spawns companies and CEOs in equal measure

Adopting global best practices

A business continuity plan is a formal set of procedures designed to help an organisation prepare for, respond to, and recover from disruptions — such as natural disasters, cyberattacks, supply chain issues, or technical breakdowns — while protecting employees and assets. ISO 22301:2019 sets out globally accepted requirements for such plans, focusing on prevention, preparedness, response, and continual improvement.
 
NTPC said its framework has been developed “in alignment with global best practices and tailored to NTPC’s expansive operational footprint”. The BCP includes regular risk assessments, disaster recovery drills, backup communication systems, and coordinated response protocols.
 

Address risks in energy sector

The plan also provides for ongoing review to address new risks in the fast-changing energy sector. “The BCP… includes mechanisms for continuous review and improvement to address emerging risks,” the company said.
 
The adoption of the plan was formally approved by NTPC’s Risk Management Committee, making it the first PSU in India’s power sector to implement an ISO-compliant BCMS. 

Topics :NTPCenergy sectorpublic sector undertakings PSUsBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

