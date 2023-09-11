Home / Companies / News / NTPC Green Energy, Nayara Energy ink pact to explore green hydrogen space

NTPC Green Energy, Nayara Energy ink pact to explore green hydrogen space

NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) has entered into an agreement with Nayara Energy to explore opportunities in the green hydrogen space

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) has entered into an agreement with Nayara Energy to explore opportunities in the green hydrogen space.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between NGEL CEO Mohit Bhargava and Nayara Energy Head-Technical Amar Kumar on Monday in the presence of other senior officials of both sides, NTPC said in a statement.

"NGEL and Nayara Energy have entered into an MoU today to explore opportunities in the green hydrogen and green energy space," it said.

NTPC Green Energy Limited is a subsidiary of energy major NTPC.

This collaboration is in line with NTPC's initiatives to develop hydrogen projects in India and aligns with the government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

NGEL CEO Bhargava said green hydrogen would be a crucial element of India's clean energy future, and with this partnership, the company will explore and implement cutting-edge technologies to produce green hydrogen.

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power utility having a total installed capacity of over 73 gigawatts (GW).

NTPC Group has a plan to build a renewable energy capacity of 60 GW by 2032 and is working on a pipeline of over 20 GW.

Also Read

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

Govt unveils Green Hydrogen standards, sets emission limits for production

NTPC, Oil India ink pact to explore collaborations in renewable energy

ACME, IGL ink initial pact to explore biz avenues in Green Hydrogen

Green hydrogen to be future fuel: R K Singh urges industry participation

Larsen & Toubro revises buyback price upward to Rs 3,200 per share

Tata Steel sets up 3,500 ton/month downstream manufacturing facility in UP

Expecting international transactions on ONDC soon: CEO Koshy

UBS Group AG to cut hundreds of wealth jobs in Asia as activity slows

Navy, Uber team up for pvt travel of naval personnel, families across India

Topics :NTPCNayara Energyspace

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12

PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strike

Air Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stake

G20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils

Next Story