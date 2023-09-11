Tata Steel sets up 3,500 ton/month downstream manufacturing facility in UP

Tata Steel on Monday inaugurated a fully automated construction service centre in Uttar Pradesh to manufacture reinforced products.

The centre in Ghaziabad, which is the company's second such unit after Cuttack in Odisha, will also provide solutions to the construction industry, Ashish Anupam, Chairperson, Marketing & Sales, Long Products, Tata Steel, said while addressing the media here.

"The company has partnered with channel partner Vikrant Ispat Udyog to launch its first such service centre in western UP to offer customised reinforcement products and solutions to the construction industry," he said.

This facility will produce customised "cut and bend Tata Tiscon TMT rebars, along with coupler threading". The unit provides downstream solutions like welded wire mesh and bore pile cages to the construction industry.

The fully automatic downstream manufacturing facility has a production capacity of 3,500 TPM (tonnes per month), and the company plans to set up another 10 such centres at different locations in the country.

In June 2023, Tata Steel inaugurated a similar fully automated construction service centre in Cuttack, Odisha.