NTPC Green Energy wins 80MW battery storage project in Kerala auction

NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) emerged as the winning bidder in the e-reverse auction conducted by NHPC on May 21, 2025, a regulatory filing said

NGEL has secured two key projects under the initiative. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 8:43 PM IST
State-owned NTPC Green Energy on Thursday said it has bagged a battery energy storage project in Kerala in an auction conducted by NHPC.

The 80MW/320MWh battery energy storage project will provide power back-up or supply of 80MW for four hours.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) emerged as the winning bidder in the e-reverse auction conducted by NHPC on May 21, 2025, a regulatory filing said.

The auction was part of NHPC's tender for the selection of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) developers for setting up of 125MW / 500MWh ISTS-connected standalone BESS in Kerala.

NGEL has secured two key projects under the initiative.

Letter of award from NHPC is awaited, it stated.

First Published: May 22 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

