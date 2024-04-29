Home / Companies / News / NTPC Group's installed power generation capacity crosses 76 GW milestone

NTPC Group's installed power generation capacity crosses 76 GW milestone

With this, it stated, the total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC on a standalone and group basis has reached 59,135 MW and 76,015 MW, respectively

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
State-owned power giant NTPC Group's installed power generation capacity has crossed the 76 GW-mark with commissioning of a 57-MW solar power energy capacity in Rajasthan.

"Consequent upon successful commissioning and due approvals, first part capacity of 57 MW out of 90 MW Anta Solar PV Project at Anta, Rajasthan, is declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of April 26, 2024," according to a regulatory filing.

With this, it stated, the total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC on a standalone and group basis has reached 59,135 MW and 76,015 MW, respectively.

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

