Home / Companies / News / NTPC, IOC try 'ITC diversification strategy' to craft plans for clean fuels

NTPC, IOC try 'ITC diversification strategy' to craft plans for clean fuels

Like tobacco major, the state-owned power generator and fuel retailer are seeking to transition from toxic fossil fuel businesses to green energy but rely on those margins to grow these new ventures

S Dinakar
Premium
NTPC, IOC try 'ITC diversification strategy' to craft plans for clean fuels

7 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 4:24 PM IST
Follow Us

What do ITC, India’s biggest tobacco company, NTPC, India’s biggest power generator, and IOC, the country’s biggest crude oil refiner, have in common? Besides the abbreviated names, all three companies sell products that are considered toxic for human health. All three are also trying to transition from these businesses. In fact, NTPC and IOC are plucking leaves out of ITC’s diversification strategy to craft plans for clean fuels.

ITC realised the societal and regulatory implications of its core cigarette business decades ago, and entered hotels, retail, and the fast-moving consumer goods sector, all of which are relatively low-margin, high-investment business with lower entry barriers for competition, compared to selling a licensed product such as cigarette. So, ITC still makes most of its profits from brands like Classic, Wills and Gold Flake.

Two decades later, NTPC and IOC are trying something similar after t

Also Read

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

We have set a target of 60GW of renewable by 2032: NTPC Green's Bhargava

Eye on growth post-pandemic, ITC to invest Rs 3,000 crore annually in India

India unveils Rs 2.2 trillion plan to upgrade grid for clean power

Mother Dairy cuts MRP of Dhara cooking oils by Rs 15-20 per litre

Allen Career Institute appoints Nitin Kukreja as chief executive officer

Indian Energy Exchange trade volume grows 6% to 7,928 mn units in Apr

Cognizant announces $400 mn plan to simplify operations in 2 years

Need more rational airfares in country, says SpiceJet CEO Ajay Singh

Topics :Clean fuelNTPCIOCGreen energy

First Published: May 04 2023 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story