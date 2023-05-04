NTPC, IOC try 'ITC diversification strategy' to craft plans for clean fuels

What do ITC, India’s biggest tobacco company, NTPC, India’s biggest power generator, and IOC, the country’s biggest crude oil refiner, have in common? Besides the abbreviated names, all three companies sell products that are considered toxic for human health. All three are also trying to transition from these businesses. In fact, NTPC and IOC are plucking leaves out of ITC’s diversification strategy to craft plans for clean fuels.

ITC realised the societal and regulatory implications of its core cigarette business decades ago, and entered hotels, retail, and the fast-moving consumer goods sector, all of which are relatively low-margin, high-investment business with lower entry barriers for competition, compared to selling a licensed product such as cigarette. So, ITC still makes most of its profits from brands like Classic, Wills and Gold Flake.

Two decades later, NTPC and IOC are trying something similar after t