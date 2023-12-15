NTPC Mining logs 23.22 MMT coal output in FY24 so far, surpasses FY23 total

NTPC Mining has achieved coal output of 23.22 Million Metric Tonne (MMT) in FY24 so far, surpassing 23.20 MMT achieved in entire 2022-23 financial year.

The milestone was achieved in record 257 days, taking 108 less days than in FY23, recording year-on-year growth of 77 per cent in coal production and 88 per cent in dispatch.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

NTPC Mining is a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd.

"NTPC Mining Ltd (NML) has surpassed the coal production in current fiscal FY24 by producing 23.223 MMT on 13 Dec 2023 compared to FY2022-23 that was 23.203 MMT," a company statement said.

Since December 2016, NML's cumulative coal production is more than 91 MMT from its four operational captive mines namely Pakri Barwadih & Chatti-Bariatu coal mines in Jharkhand, Dulanga mine in Odisha and Talaipalli mine in Chhattisgarh.

In its pursuit of sustained growth in coal production, NTPC has implemented a comprehensive range of strategies and cutting-edge technologies.

These include adoption of rigorous safety measures, improved mine planning, equipment automation, workforce training and implementation of continuous monitoring and analysis systems.

These initiatives have played a vital role in optimizing operations, enhancing productivity and ensuring safety of the workforce.

Ministry of Coal (MoC) recognized NML by signing Deed of Adherence between MoC, NTPC Ltd and NML on September 27, 2023, it stated.