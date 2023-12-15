Home / Companies / News / Centre formally allocates Latehar coal block in Jharkhand to NLC India

Centre formally allocates Latehar coal block in Jharkhand to NLC India

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 3:48 PM IST
The Centre has formally allocated a coal block in Jharkhand to NLC India Ltd, the state-owned entity said on Friday.

The PSU had emerged as successful bidder for North Dhadu (Western Part) mine in Latehar district of Jharkhand under commercial auctions held in August.

"The vesting order (for coal blocks was) issued by Secretary (Coal) to NLC India Ltd in the ceremony conducted on December 14, 2023," NLC India Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

This coal mine has reserves of 434.65 million tonnes and its peak rated capacity is three million tonnes per annum.

NLC India is a Navratna company under the coal ministry. The core business of the PSU is mining and power generation.

Topics :NLC India LtdJharkhandCoal minescoal block

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

