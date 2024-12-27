Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / NTPC partners with CCTE to explore thorium-based nuclear energy solutions

NTPC partners with CCTE to explore thorium-based nuclear energy solutions

The move aligns with NTPC's efforts to venture into nuclear energy and use it as a clean, dispatchable, and baseload source of energy to support this endeavour

NTPC
Photo: Bloomberg
Shreya Jai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 9:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s largest power generator NTPC Limited on Friday said it has signed a strategic pact with US-based Clean Core Thorium Energy (CCTE) to explore development and deployment of advanced nuclear energy for enriched life (Aneel). 
 
Aneel is a thorium-based fuel for pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs), and the deal is subject to approval from both the governments, it said. 
 
The move is aimed at NTPC's efforts to venture into nuclear energy and use it as a clean, dispatchable, and baseload source of energy.
 
“As part of its broader commitment to sustainability and energy security, NTPC is focused on collaborations, technology acquisitions, and indigenous fuel development,” the company said.  
 
CCTE is a leading developer of thorium-based nuclear fuel technologies, committed to pioneering research of advanced nuclear fuel cycles.
 
CCTE’s flagship Aneel fuel combines thorium with small amounts of enriched uranium.

Also Read

NTPC Green Energy drops 5% after one month lock-in period ends; details

NTPC to establish green hydrogen infrastructure in Odisha under MoU

Premium

Better execution needed to justify valuation for NTPC Green Energy

NTPC Green freezes at 10% upper circuit; surges 32% over issue price

Stocks to Watch, Nov 27: Wipro, NTPC Green, JSW Steel, SAIL, Angel One

 
The expected benefits of Aneel fuel include the utilisation of thorium as a fuel in existing PHWR reactors, significant reduction in nuclear waste, enhancing India’s energy security using domestically-available thorium, and improved safety and proliferation resistance, the company said.
 
It added that Aneel fuel offers cost savings by delivering greater energy output within existing safety margins and lowering the operating costs of current reactors.
 
NTPC and CCTE intend to collaborate for exploring development and deployment of Aneel fuel in India, NTPC said in a statement.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OpenAI board considers plan for a more conventional for-profit business

DGCA suspends Akasa Air's directors of training, flight ops over lapses

JSW Energy inks deal to acquire O2 Power at $1.47 bn enterprise value

Grihum Housing Finance plans to raise funds up to Rs 5k cr via NCDs in CY25

Sebi clarifies norms on transfer of shareholding in registered entities

Topics :NTPCNuclearclean energy

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story