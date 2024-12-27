NTPC partners with CCTE to explore thorium-based nuclear energy solutions

India’s largest power generator NTPC Limited on Friday said it has signed a strategic pact with US-based Clean Core Thorium Energy (CCTE) to explore development and deployment of advanced nuclear energy for enriched life (Aneel).

Aneel is a thorium-based fuel for pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs), and the deal is subject to approval from both the governments, it said.

The move is aimed at NTPC's efforts to venture into nuclear energy and use it as a clean, dispatchable, and baseload source of energy.

“As part of its broader commitment to sustainability and energy security, NTPC is focused on collaborations, technology acquisitions, and indigenous fuel development,” the company said.

CCTE is a leading developer of thorium-based nuclear fuel technologies, committed to pioneering research of advanced nuclear fuel cycles.

CCTE’s flagship Aneel fuel combines thorium with small amounts of enriched uranium.

The expected benefits of Aneel fuel include the utilisation of thorium as a fuel in existing PHWR reactors, significant reduction in nuclear waste, enhancing India’s energy security using domestically-available thorium, and improved safety and proliferation resistance, the company said.

It added that Aneel fuel offers cost savings by delivering greater energy output within existing safety margins and lowering the operating costs of current reactors.

NTPC and CCTE intend to collaborate for exploring development and deployment of Aneel fuel in India, NTPC said in a statement.